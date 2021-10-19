Medical Lighting Technologies Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecast timeframe, the increasing government investment in healthcare facilities is anticipated to accelerate the market growth of medical lightning technologies. The rising government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of hospitals in the emerging economies are driving the demand for the market. Medical Lighting Technologies Market Size – USD 1.94 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9 %, Market Trends – The rise in the concern for a specialized lighting solution in the operation theater.

In April 2019, Brandon Medical Co Ltd. Introduced i2i, a smart operating theatre solution. i2i represents isolated to integrated. Besides, In developing countries, the growing proliferation of hospitals is anticipated to further boost the market growth. Furthermore, Technically advanced and specialized lighting solutions are often needed for operation theatres since these solutions play a very important role in the efficient operation, Which is expected to stimulate the market growth in the forecast period. It comprises smart, automated solutions to assist and empower engineers to minimize significant electrical hazards, which is expected to strengthen its market position in the European region.

The report further assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It offers in-depth assessment of key companies operating in the market on the basis of their expansion plans, market position, financial standing, and gross profit margins. It also provides information about their current advancements and key market strategies.

Key participants include Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corporation plc, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Cree Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Burton Medical Products Corporation, Brandon Medical Co Ltd., DRE Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intensive care units (ICU)

Operating room/surgical suites

Examination rooms

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty lighting

Surgical lighting systems

Surface-mounted Lights

Troffers

Accessories

Examination lighting systems

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Medical Lighting Technologies market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Medical Lighting Technologies market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm.In the medical sector, Medical Lighting Technologies are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Medical Lighting Technologies market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Medical Lighting Technologies industry

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Medical Lighting Technologies market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Medical Lighting Technologies market size

2.2 Latest Medical Lighting Technologies market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Medical Lighting Technologies market key players

3.2 Global Medical Lighting Technologies size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Medical Lighting Technologies market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Medical Lighting Technologies market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Medical Lighting Technologies industry entails useful insights into the estimated Medical Lighting Technologies market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Medical Lighting Technologies market.

