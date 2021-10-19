Honey Market Size, Outlook, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026
The global honey market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Honey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global honey market size grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2015-2020. Honey is a sweet, viscous, dark golden-colored liquid that is obtained from the beehives. Bees produce honey using regurgitation and enzymatic activity of the nectar that churns out sugary secretions of plants and flowers. It contains high levels of monosaccharides, fructose and glucose, which provide sweetness. Honey can be stored for a long time due to its unique chemical composition and antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. It is also known to promote debridement and speed up the healing process by stimulating wound tissues.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Honey Market Trends:
The global honey market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for nutritious food products. Honey consists of various essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and calcium, due to which it is used in both food and non-food applications. Apart from this, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of honey, such as improving metabolic activity, maintaining blood pressure levels, reducing the risk of diabetes, and healing burn wounds, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, honey finds a wide variety of applications in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. It is also utilized as a replacement for sugar and artificial sweeteners and in the production of fermented beverages, wine and alcoholic drinks. Moreover, with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities, market players have introduced a variety of honey flavors like tulsi, ajwain, eucalyptus and jamun. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/honey-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Barkman Honey LLC
Bee Maid Honey Limited
Beeyond the Hive
Capilano Honey Ltd.
Comvita Limited
Dabur India Ltd.
Dutch Gold Honey Inc.
New Zealand Honey Co
Oha Honey LP
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
Streamland Biological Technology Ltd
Honey Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Type:
Alfalfa Honey
Date Honey
Buckwheat Honey
Acacia Honey
Clover Honey
Linden Honey
Others
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
