Construction Sealants Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

Market Size – USD 7,954.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends –Growing demand from emerging markets in the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.

The report is further attuned to the changes in the market dynamics and trends pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Construction Sealants market. The pandemic has resulted in the disruptions in the workflow along with shifts in the consumer directly affecting the demands and trends of the Construction Sealants industry. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall Construction Sealants industry and on specific key segments of the industry. It further offers key insights into the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Construction Sealants industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor is easier to clean. Also, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to visual appeal.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of the people.

Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Emulsion

Plastisol

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Cable Management

Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Segmentation of the Market:

North America (U.S.., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

