Artificial Intelligence Platform Market | Business Scenario along with Key players - IBM, HP Inc., Microsoft
The growth in big data and demand for intelligent virtual assistant are primary drivers for artificial intelligence platform market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The changes in methodology of various sectors toward automation to increase the productivity of the organizations, and rise in demand for smart virtual assistant are the factors responsible for the growth of artificial intelligence platform market. In addition, rise in the demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning based solutions are responsible for market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and security related issues such as data privacy and unreliability are the factors hampering the growth of artificial intelligence platform industry. Furthermore, increase in innovations across end-users and use of artificial intelligence to identify business trends are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the growth of AI platform market.
Asia-Pacific region which mainly consist of both developing and developed countries. These countries are making the use of latest technologies in order to automate business operations. Japan being the developed country is implementing the robots in various sectors which functions using artificial intelligence. Likewise, China and India are developing autonomous weapons which are based on latest technology. This adoption of latest artificial technology by the countries of the region drives the market growth.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13271
The AI is one of the foundations of the growing digitalization of the manufacturing sector. Technologies underlying this process such as IoT, 5G, cloud computing, big data analytics, smart sensors, 3D printing and robotics are expected to transform manufacturing segment into a single system. In the factories, the manufacturing processes will be connected, and AI solutions will be linking the machines, interfaces, and components for better efficiency. Large amounts of data would be collected and stored into AI electrical devices, which would in turn enhance the manufacturing process.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• The spread of COVID-19 virus resulted into imposed lockdown by the government. The industries were forced to shut down. However, the adoption of latest technology by the businesses during the pandemic period to deliver services to the customers positively impacted the artificial intelligence platform market.
• Increase in demand for AI based solutions which requires data to improve decision-making process helped the businesses to take strategic decisions for their survival in the market. The growth in adoption of AI technology in various sector like BFSI, manufacturing, and others to provide better customer experience and support drives the artificial intelligence platform market growth.
Major players include: Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm Inc., Absolutdata Analytics, HP Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13271
Related Reports:
1. Robot Software Market
2. Augmented Intelligence Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn