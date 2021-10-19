Gallium Nitride Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Share and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.

The technological details of the Gallium Nitride market offer insightful data to the businesses and new players to help them achieve their business goals and reach the desired production capacity by capitalizing on the growth prospects of the market. The global Gallium Nitride market has been formulated to offer descriptive profiles of the leading companies, pricing analysis, gross revenue, sales network and distribution channel, and market position to offer readers a comprehensive overview of the Gallium Nitride industry. The report also covers the analysis of the growth prospects in the global Gallium Nitride market.

The research report offers insightful data about both organic and inorganic approaches undertaken by the players in the global Gallium Nitride market. The major companies are working towards fortifying their presence in the market through a series of strategic alliances, product innovations, product launches, and other fruitful business plans.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Gallium Nitride Market:

DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report provides an investigation of the global market in various geographical regions. The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level.

Key geographical regions analyzed in the report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Gallium Nitride Market:

The comprehensive global Gallium Nitride market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

