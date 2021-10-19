LED Emergency Lighting Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing convergence of emergency lighting with aesthetic lighting, the LED emergency lighting market is expected to expand rapidly. With the Tack Endovascular System, a much-needed device that successfully enhances blood circulation in the vessels of limb, enables healing, and protects limbs; the deal will broaden its product line of treatments for peripheral arteries with minimally invasive impacts. In the forecast timeframe, the rising demand for effective emergency lightning is expected to further fuel market growth.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the LED Emergency Lighting industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global LED Emergency Lighting market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Key participants include ams AG, NVC Lighting Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., IOTA Engineering, L.L.C., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A., Digital Lumens, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and Fulham Co., Inc., among others.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cinema

Commercial

School

Residential

Others

The rising emergency lighting integration with esthetic lighting and the growing demand for energy-efficient emergency lightning are driving the demand for the market. The statistical data is obtained through extensive primary and secondary research that offers exhaustive breakdown of the LED Emergency Lighting market and its key factors. The report also covers the key market drivers, factors restraining the market growth, and the existing and potential market trends.

LED Emergency Lighting Market Size – USD 4.23 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7 %, Market Trends – The rise in LEDs' adoption due to the decline of prices.In August 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Intact Vascular, Inc. Philips will extend its range of image-oriented medical devices by acquiring Intact Vascular. The report explains the current market scenario through diagrams, pictures, charts, tables, and other pictorial representations. LED costs have decreased tremendously and thus increase demand in different fields of application, like commercial and residential buildings. The increasing demand for LEDs and energy efficiency has driven the manufacturers of lighting goods to expand their LED portfolios.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surface Mount

Chips on Board

Regional Analysis of the LED Emergency Lighting Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2020-2027

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global LED Emergency Lighting Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for LED Emergency Lighting in this industry vertical?

Global LED Emergency Lighting Market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the LED Emergency Lighting business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and

competitive landscape.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current LED Emergency Lighting business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the LED Emergency Lighting market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

