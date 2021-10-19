Desktop 3D Printer Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Desktop 3D Printer Market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Desktop 3D Printer Market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Desktop 3D Printer market. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others.The market is revolutionizing

The Global Desktop 3D Printer Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Desktop 3D Printer market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. However, deployment of large-scale 3D printing is quite high, and the lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the desktop 3D printer market. The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Desktop 3D Printer market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market.

It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-scale 3D printing is quite high, and the lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the desktop 3D printer market.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

Regional Analysis of the Desktop 3D printer Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

The global Desktop 3D Printer market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Desktop 3D Printer market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Desktop 3D Printer market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Desktop 3D Printer market size

2.2 Latest Desktop 3D Printer market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Desktop 3D Printer market key players

3.2 Global Desktop 3D Printer size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Desktop 3D Printer market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Desktop 3D Printer market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Desktop 3D Printer Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Desktop 3D Printer market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Desktop 3D Printer in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Desktop 3D Printer in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Desktop 3D Printer ?

