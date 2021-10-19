Handblown Art Glass designs are building this Brands Story in Homeware

Building Brands with Glass

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2021

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeware is in its best times this century, with so many appreciating art and increase in demand for homeware. Development has never been so amazing, Art has become innovative, and waking up to need for environment friendly. Renowned brand Rustic Horse Glass Studio has revolutionized the concept of design bringing handblown right on your table at most exceptional prices. Their products are also sustainable, as its made from premium quality glass by Glass Masters inhouse.

The Founder Nidhi Mehta is proud to play her role in building homeware industry by bringing in artistic products closer to consumers in India and overseas. Rustic Horse Glass Studio is like a breath of fresh air for customers demanding more and more. All designs are made inhouse by Rustic Horse Studio and designed by Glass Masters on board. Nothing is outsourced or imported. The founder overlooks designing and hand blowing process on her own.

The aim of the company is to ensure the supply of quality tableware which is unique and sustainably designed. ” Art should also be functional” reiterates Ms. Nidhi Mehta

Undoubtedly, the popularity of Art glass in home has become an important part of interior architecture. We see it all around us in lighting, décor and home. With demanding customers asking for more innovations and design, it has become essential for homeware industry to look back to older technologies when décor was more organic in nature. Conscientious homeowners are staying away from artificially produced plastic or resin home décor which are harder to decompose as well.

Rustic Horse Glass Studio has taken this initiative to play its major role in launching something that is handmade an environment friendly and unique

“The purpose of creating Rustic Horse Glass Studio was to offer unique and designs to that niche consumer who appreciates art on their table. We have a top-class team of glass masters and designers who create these handblown unique art ideas.,” said Nidhi Mehta, Founder of Rustic Horse Glass Studio.

This company makes Art glass items with the utilization of borosilicate glass which are heat resistant and scratch less for life. The designs contain all material of food grade quality which is lead free and safe for usage in food and beverage industries.

The freshness in this brand’s a story is that they are experts at providing customized solutions to architectural and interior decorators that are seeking unique identity from the rest of the market’s competitors.

In 1995, the organization Leaf Enterprise started its journey of experimenting with glassware for export markets. With years of experience, they planned to develop this brand Rustic Horse Glass Studio that can provide Art ideas that are in sync with current demands for Art Glass. Its services worldwide by creating premium, elegant, glass art, handblown homeware and table ware, for it select customers with niche tastes

Handblown Art Glass by Rustic Horse Glass Studio