Underground Waste Containers Market Anticipated to Reach $1,050.1 Million in 2027

Factors such as space efficiency, tidiness, and long emptying intervals offered by underground waste containers are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground waste containers market has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period, owing to environment-related concerns and stringent norms on the garbage disposal. In addition, an increase in urban population and rise in demand for sustainable waste disposal methods are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global underground waste containers market capacity is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $0.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4244

An underground waste container is used for collecting waste in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas. The underground waste containers can be made up of various materials such as metal, plastic, and among others. The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to the growth of residential and commercial sectors. In addition, an upsurge in population and industrialization is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors in underground waste containers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. Nevertheless, a lack of awareness regarding the significance of underground waste containers among developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the underground waste containers market.

Top 10 Key Players

ESE World B.V.,
Ecoloxia Environmental Group Inc
Meulenbroek Machinebouw B.V.
Nord Engineering S.r.l.
Oktagon Engineering GmbH
OGE METAL YEARLTI YERUSTU COP KONTEYNER SISTEMLERI
Reflex Zlin spol. s.r.o.
SOTKON GROUP
Sutera USA, LLC
Zweva Environment bvba.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4244

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Metal Type
Plastic Type
Others

By Capacity

Below 1000 Lts
1000-3000 Lts
Above 3000 Lts

By End-user

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4244

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Underground Waste Containers Market Anticipated to Reach $1,050.1 Million in 2027

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Artificial Intelligence Platform Market | Business Scenario along with Key players - IBM, HP Inc., Microsoft
Eco-friendly Tiles Market New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments at a CAGR of 11.9%
Dementia Drugs Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2021-2030
View All Stories From This Author