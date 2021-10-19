Underground Waste Containers Market Anticipated to Reach $1,050.1 Million in 2027

Factors such as space efficiency, tidiness, and long emptying intervals offered by underground waste containers are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Underground waste containers market has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period, owing to environment-related concerns and stringent norms on the garbage disposal. In addition, an increase in urban population and rise in demand for sustainable waste disposal methods are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.The global underground waste containers market capacity is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $0.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4244 An underground waste container is used for collecting waste in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas. The underground waste containers can be made up of various materials such as metal, plastic, and among others. The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to the growth of residential and commercial sectors. In addition, an upsurge in population and industrialization is expected to boost the growth of the market.Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors in underground waste containers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. Nevertheless, a lack of awareness regarding the significance of underground waste containers among developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the underground waste containers market.Top 10 Key PlayersESE World B.V.,Ecoloxia Environmental Group IncMeulenbroek Machinebouw B.V.Nord Engineering S.r.l.Oktagon Engineering GmbHOGE METAL YEARLTI YERUSTU COP KONTEYNER SISTEMLERIReflex Zlin spol. s.r.o.SOTKON GROUPSutera USA, LLCZweva Environment bvba.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4244 Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeMetal TypePlastic TypeOthersBy CapacityBelow 1000 Lts1000-3000 LtsAbove 3000 LtsBy End-userResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEASpeak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4244