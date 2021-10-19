Underground Waste Containers Market Anticipated to Reach $1,050.1 Million in 2027
Factors such as space efficiency, tidiness, and long emptying intervals offered by underground waste containers are expected to fuel the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground waste containers market has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period, owing to environment-related concerns and stringent norms on the garbage disposal. In addition, an increase in urban population and rise in demand for sustainable waste disposal methods are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global underground waste containers market capacity is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $0.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.
An underground waste container is used for collecting waste in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas. The underground waste containers can be made up of various materials such as metal, plastic, and among others. The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to the growth of residential and commercial sectors. In addition, an upsurge in population and industrialization is expected to boost the growth of the market.
Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors in underground waste containers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. Nevertheless, a lack of awareness regarding the significance of underground waste containers among developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the underground waste containers market.
Top 10 Key Players
ESE World B.V.,
Ecoloxia Environmental Group Inc
Meulenbroek Machinebouw B.V.
Nord Engineering S.r.l.
Oktagon Engineering GmbH
OGE METAL YEARLTI YERUSTU COP KONTEYNER SISTEMLERI
Reflex Zlin spol. s.r.o.
SOTKON GROUP
Sutera USA, LLC
Zweva Environment bvba.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Metal Type
Plastic Type
Others
By Capacity
Below 1000 Lts
1000-3000 Lts
Above 3000 Lts
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
