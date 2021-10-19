Genomics In Cancer Care Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027
Reports And Data
Rising incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the growth of the genomics in cancer care market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global genomics in cancer care market is forecasted to reach USD 39.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The genomics in cancer research market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new disease cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of new incidences of the disease is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidities is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with disease, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the US.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed disease diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients’ survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.
Some of the key companies operating in the global Genomics In Cancer Care market are:
Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Sigma Aldrich, and Perkin Elmer, among others.
The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2027. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Genomics In Cancer Care market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.
The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has enabled whole-genome sequencing at a very affordable price, which has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
• Genome sequencing held a significant share of genomics in the cancer care market in 2019 due to its adoption of whole-genome sequencing and application of the sequence databases for disease prognosis and screening.
• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has several advantages, which are boosting the demand for genomics in the cancer care market. The reaction is simple, easy to understand, and also produces results quickly. The technique is very sensitive, with the potential to produce billions of copies of a certain product for cloning, sequencing, and analysis. Thus, it finds its use in analyzing alterations of gene expression levels in tumors, microbes, or other disease states.
• North America contributed to the largest genomics in cancer care market share in 2019. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare diagnostic facilities, the surging incidence of cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about the disease in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global genomics in cancer care market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Instruments
• Consumables
• Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• PCR
• Genome Sequencing
• Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification
• Microarray
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Diagnostics
• Personalized Medicine
• Drug Discovery & Development
• Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Research Institutes
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
