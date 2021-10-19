Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global antifungal drugs market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Antifungal drugs are generally used to treat and prevent mycosis, including ringworm, athlete’s foot, cryptococcal meningitis and candidiasis. Fungal infections are commonly caused by various types of yeasts, such as dermatophytes, trichophyton and candida, that cause irritation, rashes, loss of color, deformed toenail, and vaginal discharge in patients. Some of the commonly prescribed antifungal drugs include fluconazole, econazole, econazole and terbinafine.
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector. Along with this, the increasing investments by public and private firms to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, continual product innovations, such as the introduction of synthetic azole-based compounds to treat invasive superficial and fungal infections, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to launch antifungal drugs variants in the form of sprays, injections and creams.
Antifungal Drugs Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global antifungal drugs market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Abbott Laboratories
Arcadia Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Bayer AG
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Merck & Co. Inc.
Merck KGaA
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Scynexis Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global antifungal drugs market on the basis of drug class, indication and region.
Breakup by Drug Class:
Azoles
Echinocandins
Polyenes
Allylamines
Others
Breakup by Indication:
Dermatophytosis
Aspergillosis
Candidiasis
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
