Success Mentor Rebecca Whitman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To create the life we know we deserve, we must shift our mindset from scarcity to abundance.

Rebecca Whitman is a success mentor who helps women go from burned out and overwhelmed to balanced, beautiful and abundant. Rebecca provides her clients with the practical skills and tools to live the life they have always wanted.

“I am passionate about empowering women to courageously practice self-love so they can experience power, freedom and resilience in life,” says Rebecca.

Rebecca has mastered the art of a balanced lifestyle and offers clear, specific advice on what you need to do live your best life and achieve abundance.

According to Rebecca, there are seven pillars of abundance: Spirituality, Health, Emotion, Romance, Mental, Social and Financial. The secret to an abundant life is to achieve balance within these seven key areas, allowing you to experience freedom and joy.

“People believe abundance is just about money,” says Rebecca, “but life is lived holistically, and money is actually the last piece of the puzzle. It's a result of having your life in alignment.”

Rebecca knows firsthand what her clients are going through. She’s been there herself.

“I've been burned out and overwhelmed and had my share heartbreaking, dead-end relationships,” recalls Rebecca. “A mentor is someone who has already gone through an experience and is now reaching their hand back to help others through their journey much faster and easier. That’s my vision.”

Living balanced, beautiful and abundant is a practice and a discipline, says Rebecca, and it begins with spirituality and health.

“Spirituality is the most important pillar because it's too difficult to create what we want in the world by ourselves. We want to have another force guiding you toward our goals and dreams,” says Rebecca. “Healthy is the new rich. We can have all the money in the world, but without health we can't enjoy life.”

Rebecca is the author of How to Make a Six-Figure Income Working Part-Time, a must read for any person who wants a full balanced life.

“The goal of abundance is to have freedom,” says Rebecca, “The freedom to do what you want, when you want, where you want and with whom you want.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rebecca Whitman in an interview with Jim Masters on October 21st at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on www.rebeccaelizabethwhitman.com