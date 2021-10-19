Demolition Robot Market Anticipated to Reach $633,199.3 Thousand by 2027

Rise in activities such as reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling due to increase in number of old constructions is expected to drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demolition robot market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, due to increased adoption in construction and infrastructure sector for demolition of old and unsafe construction and structures. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing and developed countries has resulted in rise in residential and non-residential construction, which is expected to push the growth of the demolition robot market during the forecast period.

The global demolition robots market size was valued at $234.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $633.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The demolition robot market is projected to grow in coming years, due to advanced technologies and introduction of high-performance robots in the global construction machinery market. The demand of demolition robots is growing in the reconstruction and construction services industry, from emerging countries. High demand for reconstructions from urban areas in the developed and emerging countries drives the market growth.

Increase in labor wages and modernization of construction industry is driving the market. The demolition robots market is projected to grow in the coming years, due to advanced technologies and introduction of high-performance robots in the global construction machinery market. The demand for demolition robots is growing in reconstruction and construction services industry, from emerging countries. High demand for reconstructions from urban areas in the developed and emerging countries drives the market growth.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging demolition robot market trends and dynamics.

In-depth demolition robots market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the global market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global demolition robots market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Players

BROKK GLOBAL
Conjet AB
Husqvarna AB (publ)
Giant Hydraulics
Epiroc
SMP
Darda
SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V.
TEI ROCK DRILLS
TopTec Benelux BVBA.

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Mini
Medium
Large

By Application

Construction
Mining
Tunneling

By Sales

New equipment sales
Aftermarket sales

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

