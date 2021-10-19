Fibre Cement Board Market Size Worth USD 19.89 Billion by year 2027 – Reports and Data
Increasing demand in commercial & residential industries, rising demand for Siding & roofing from end-use industries are most significant factors driving growthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber cement board market was valued at USD 13.43 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.89 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.03%. The Fiber Cement Board (FCB) is a building material that has been used in construction activities as building materials by mixing cement with various organic or mineral fibers at specified ratios. The addition of fibers to fiber cement imparts several attributes that are important to the application and serviceability of the composites. Some of these attributes include resistance to cracking, a lighter weight, and a degree of flexibility that are important to the fiber cement board market. These boards are majorly used for decorative purposes such as sidings, flooring, ceiling, roofing materials, soffit and trims, and as a tile backing board. It is preferred for building good quality and long-lasting furniture and homes due to properties such as high resistance to water, fire, and termites.
The fiber cement board market is witnessing significant growth because of its utilization as siding inside the house, such as bathrooms and kitchens, because of its properties such as durable and water-resistant as well as waterproof nature. In addition, accelerating construction expenditures, specifically in new housing, will spur demand. The adoption of the Fibre cement board has increased in prime end-use industries, namely residential, commercial, and others. In addition, the rapid growth of the residential sector is another factor boosting the market growth. Also, the favorable government regulations and rising awareness regarding environmental degradation are anticipated to accelerate fiber cement board market growth over the projected period. The increasing construction spending in emerging economies from the Asia Pacific owing to rising population coupled with healthy economic and industrial development is expected to affect the product demand in the near future positively. Besides, various capital investments in public infrastructures bolster the growth rate. The emergence of the residential construction sector in China and India on account of improving standards of living, consumer spending capabilities, and changing lifestyles are expected to contribute to construction spending over the years to come.
Key participants include James Hardie Industries Plc, Etex Group NV, Everest Industries Ltd., Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd, Cembrit Holding A/S, Soben International Ltd., NICHIHA Co. Ltd, Mahapant Fibre Cement Co. Ltd., WB Construction Services Inc., Penny Panel, GAF Materials LLC, Elementia SAB de CV, and TPI Polene Public Company Ltd.
• Fibre Cement Board Market has a rising demand for the end-use application for the commercial and non-commercial markets. Rising awareness regarding energy-efficient constructions, the need for renovation of old buildings, increasing over-cladding activities, and government regulations for green buildings are expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.
• The sand material segment is forecasted to lead the global Fibre cement board market during the forecast period. The addition of sand as material increases the binding properties of the cement. Tests have shown that the strength of cement mortar increases with increasing sand content. The segment registered the fastest growth in 2019
• The residential end-use segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.32% owing to the rising residential construction activities to meet the requirements for the rising population.
• In the application segment, the siding is accounted for the largest market share in the fiber cement board market. The chief driver for this segment is the major use of sidings to cover the exterior of a building in both commercial and domestic applications and the advantage of easy installation of fiber cement boards.
• Key Industry players such as James Hardie are increasingly providing the fibre cement boards in various building, construction, and infrastructure projects.
• High costs of installation and setup are one of the important factors hindering global fiber cement board market growth.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the report on the basis of material, product, production process, application, end-use, and region:
Material (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Million Sq. Ft., 2017–2027)
• Sand
• Portland Cement
• Cellulosic Material
• Others
Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Million Sq. Ft., 2017–2027)
• High-Density Board
• Medium Density Board
• Low-Density Board
Production Process (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Million Sq. Ft., 2017–2027)
• Hatschek Process
• Extrusion Process
• Pertile Process
Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Million Sq. Ft., 2017–2027)
• Siding
o Shingle Siding
o Sheet Form Siding
o Lap Siding
o Stucco or Brick Siding
• Roofing
• Molding & Trim
• Trim Wall
• Flooring
• Curtain Walls
• Others
End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Million Sq. Ft., 2017–2027)
• Commercial
o Exterior
o Interior
• Residential
o Exterior
o Interior
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Fibre Cement Board Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
