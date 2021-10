Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Aircraft Line Maintenance Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aircraft line maintenance market reached a value of US$ 20.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aircraft-line-maintenance-market/requestsample Aircraft line maintenance refers to the process of repairing, modifying and inspecting an aircraft. It includes scheduled and unscheduled services, defect rectification, line station setup and component replacement and rigging of the engine and auxiliary power unit (APU). These maintenance activities are generally performed to maintain the aircraft system and structure in flightworthy conditions. They are usually conducted outside the hangar while the aircraft is on the ground and is preparing for flight. Aircraft line maintenance aids in ensuring enhanced safety, performance, reliability and cost-effectiveness.The global aircraft line maintenance market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the aviation industry. Furthermore, the rising need for enhanced safety, security and wellbeing of passengers and crew is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to identify defects, reduce mishaps and improve the overall efficiency of the aircraft, are providing a thrust to the market growth. The global aircraft line maintenance market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the aviation industry. Furthermore, the rising need for enhanced safety, security and wellbeing of passengers and crew is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to identify defects, reduce mishaps and improve the overall efficiency of the aircraft, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing deployment of military aircraft due to rising concerns for national security, along with the strict implementation of various government initiatives regarding passenger safety, are creating a positive outlook for the market.Aircraft Line Maintenance Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global aircraft line maintenance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:AMECOANA Line Maintenance TechnicsAvia Solutions GroupBCT Aviation MaintenanceBritish AirwaysDelta Air LinesHAECOLufthansaMonarch Aircraft EngineeringNayak GroupSAMCO Aircraft MaintenanceSIA Engineering CompanySR TechnicsSTS Aviation GroupTurkish AirlinesKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global aircraft line maintenance market on the basis of service, type, aircraft type, technology and region.Breakup by Service:Component Replacement & Rigging ServiceEngine & APU ServiceLine Station Setup & Management ServiceDefect Rectification ServiceAircraft on Ground (AOG) ServiceBreakup by Type:Transit ChecksRoutine ChecksBreakup by Aircraft Type:Narrow Body AircraftWide-Body AircraftVery Large Body AircraftOthersBreakup by Technology:Traditional Line MaintenanceDigital Line MaintenanceBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa 