Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aircraft line maintenance market reached a value of US$ 20.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Aircraft line maintenance refers to the process of repairing, modifying and inspecting an aircraft. It includes scheduled and unscheduled services, defect rectification, line station setup and component replacement and rigging of the engine and auxiliary power unit (APU). These maintenance activities are generally performed to maintain the aircraft system and structure in flightworthy conditions. They are usually conducted outside the hangar while the aircraft is on the ground and is preparing for flight. Aircraft line maintenance aids in ensuring enhanced safety, performance, reliability and cost-effectiveness.
The global aircraft line maintenance market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the aviation industry. Furthermore, the rising need for enhanced safety, security and wellbeing of passengers and crew is favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to identify defects, reduce mishaps and improve the overall efficiency of the aircraft, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing deployment of military aircraft due to rising concerns for national security, along with the strict implementation of various government initiatives regarding passenger safety, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Aircraft Line Maintenance Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global aircraft line maintenance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AMECO
ANA Line Maintenance Technics
Avia Solutions Group
BCT Aviation Maintenance
British Airways
Delta Air Lines
HAECO
Lufthansa
Monarch Aircraft Engineering
Nayak Group
SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance
SIA Engineering Company
SR Technics
STS Aviation Group
Turkish Airlines
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global aircraft line maintenance market on the basis of service, type, aircraft type, technology and region.
Breakup by Service:
Component Replacement & Rigging Service
Engine & APU Service
Line Station Setup & Management Service
Defect Rectification Service
Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service
Breakup by Type:
Transit Checks
Routine Checks
Breakup by Aircraft Type:
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide-Body Aircraft
Very Large Body Aircraft
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Traditional Line Maintenance
Digital Line Maintenance
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
