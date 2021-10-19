DNA Sequencing Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027
Government initiatives for large scale DNA sequencing-based projects, collaborations for technical advancements, and declining costsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DNA Sequencing Market is forecasted to reach USD 11.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for DNA sequencing is experiencing high demand owing to its applications in biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, oncology studies, forensics, and others. Its demand has increased due to a surge in sequencing applications and advancement in technology in DNA sequencing. Growth in R&D investment is also encouraging the growth of the market.
Other factors propelling the demand for the market are growing partnerships and collaboration among market players and a rise in genome mapping programs all across the globe. Increased investment in research and development activities provides a lucrative opportunity for the industry. However, standardization concerns and legal & ethical limitations accredited with DNA sequencing hamper the demand for the market.
The COVID-19 impact:
The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced industrial activities worldwide. Pharma company manufacturers are at the forefront of human response to the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase in the number of biotech firms to explore and develop a vaccine for the virus has developed a strict competition. DNA sequencing is playing a crucial role in the development of therapies for chronic diseases at an unprecedented rate, and a substantial amount of funds are being put into the research and development of the market product. The market will witness an increased demand in the coming years.
A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the DNA Sequencing market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the DNA Sequencing market.
Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The consumables segment held the largest share due to the wide availability of kits and reagents to cater to DNA fragmentation, amplification, fragmentation enrichment, and quality control, which contributes to the growth of the product and services segment.
• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is anticipated to witness diversification into a substantial number of clinical areas due to the reduction in cost. At present, next-generation sequencing is acknowledged to be the leading technology responsible for the burgeoning field of oncology, Mendelian diseases, and complex disease testing.
• Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
• North America remains the key revenue-generating geographical segment in the DNA sequencing market. The availability of research funds from the public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, and presence of key market players in the region are among the key factors driving the market growth in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global DNA Sequencing Market on the basis of product and services, technology, application, end-user, and region:
Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Consumables
• Instruments
• Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Next-Generation Sequencing
o Whole Genome Sequencing
o Whole Exome Sequencing
o Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
• Sanger Sequencing
• Third-Generation Sequencing
o Single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT)
o Nanopore sequencing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Reproductive Health
• Oncology
• Agrigenomics & Forensics
• Clinical Investigation
• Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
• HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
• Consumer Genomics
• Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Clinical Research
• Academic Research
Key Regions Covered in the Report:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.
Key Benefits of the Global DNA Sequencing Market Report:
• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks
• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects
• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global DNA Sequencing Market
• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces
• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution
• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features
