North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size : Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the north america active pharmaceutical ingredients market reached a value of US$ 72.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) refers to a combination of biologically active substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product. Some of the common processes utilized for the production of an API include recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), chemical synthesis, isolation, fermentation, and recovery from natural resources. API has a direct effect in correcting, modifying, and restoring physiological functions of the body. As a result, it is largely utilized in the fields of oncology, pulmonology, nephrology, orthopedic, endocrinology, and neurology.The North America API market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The introduction of several research and development (R&D) programs for novel drug production and the rising importance of generics are further supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has provided a favorable impact on the market as it has prompted leading players to manufacture large amounts of API to cater to the demand for COVID-19 medications in the region.North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the north america active pharmaceutical ingredient market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the north america active pharmaceutical ingredient market on the basis of drug type, manufacturer type, synthesis type, product and expression system type, therapeutic application, country.Breakup by Drug Type:Innovative Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsGeneric Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsBreakup by Manufacturer Type:Captive ManufacturersMerchant API ManufacturersBreakup by Synthesis Type:Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsBiotech Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsBreakup by Product and Expression System Type:Product TypeExpression System TypeBreakup by Therapeutic Application:OncologyCardiovascular and RespiratoryDiabetesCentral Nervous System DisordersNeurological DisordersOthersBreakup by Country:United StatesCanadaMexicoKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape