Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market To Reach USD 30.17 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 6.6% | Reports and Data

A rising demand to disinfect hospitals to restrict the spread of germs and infections are driving the demand for the market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is forecasted to reach USD 30.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for antiseptic and disinfectant is witnessing increased demand due to the rise in the number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Moreover, the rise in the infectious virus has also created a demand for the product.
The growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of the market and advancement in technology has spurred the demand for antiseptic and disinfectant products. The surge in the number of surgeries has also impacted market growth.
Certain regulations, like the Affordable Care Act, have encouraged hospitals to adopt a cleaner and safer regime to maintain cleaner infrastructure and facilities. A recent outbreak in the COVID-19 virus has made it more clear to the organization regarding the need for a healthier facility. The development of an alternative to the market product is challenging its growth. Technological innovation has enabled the development of substitutes for manual cleaning.
The COVID-19 impact:
Coronavirus is having a tremendous impact on the antiseptic and disinfectant industry. The rising demand for sanitizers and disinfectants as a preventive measure against COVID-19 has resulted in changing the dynamic of the market. The products are flying off the racks as they are being stockpiled, and manufacturers have started production in large quantities to meet the requirements of the consumers. The demand has surged exponentially, and the market will face a steady demand even when the impact of COVID-19 has reduced.
The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals.
Top Companies in the Market Include:
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, STERIS Plc, Bio-Cide International, Inc., Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Nufarm Limited, among others.
Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Antiseptics and Disinfectants market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Chlorine compounds are used to disinfect surface areas, medical equipment, and bleaching materials. This type of antiseptics and disinfectants are commonly used as they are easily available and cost-effective. Chlorine compounds are extensively used in both the medical and the food industry.
• Surface disinfectant is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The physical environment plays a very important role in the transmission of disease, and advanced technologies are used in healthcare facilities to reduce surface disinfection. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is being regarded as one of the novel technologies with ample potential.
• Hospitals held a large share in the forecast period. The risk of acquiring HAIs is high, and facilities have to maintain a clean, hygienic environment for the patient to recover. Furthermore, growth in healthcare budgets has also propelled the demand for these products.
• North America has the highest adoption rate of the antiseptics and disinfectants market owing to the high disposable income and high level of awareness. Additionally, the presence of major market players in the region has also encouraged the growth of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market on the basis of type, product type, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Chlorine Compounds
• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
• Enzymes
• Alcohols & Aldehyde Products
• Others
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Medical Device Disinfectants
• Enzymatic Cleaners
• Surface Disinfectants
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
Key Regions Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
