Smart Education and Learning Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1,047.75 Billion By 2026
Reports And Data
Smart Education and Learning Market Size – USD 233.75 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.7%, Market Trends – The rising demand for eLearning.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising collaboration between educational content providers and hardware vendors, and developments in handheld devices connectivity are some of the factors boosting Market.
The global Smart Education and Learning Market is forecast to reach USD 1,047.75 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Smart education can also be summed up as the application of smart devices to enhance the learning outcome of traditional education. It develops the learners with the skills needed for a digital future that will have more innovative ways of performing a task. It supports reachability for students who can access education remotely. Students have the scope of collaborating with others on virtual learning platforms, take part in online discussion threads to resolve their queries, take up Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) from the best universities around the globe without physically attending the course, are some of the benefits of this form of education. In regards to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by Europe is resultant of the continuously growing demand for eLearning, emphasis on professional developments, and technological advancements.
Key participants Educomp Solutions Ltd., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Niit Limited, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Pearson PLC, Sum Total Systems, LLC., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Smart Technologies, Inc.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2164
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The smart education and learning market held a market share of USD 233.75 Billion in the year 2018 and is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.
• In regards to Age, the 30-45 segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 18.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 22.0% of the market by 2026. The growth rate experienced by the 30-45 segment is resultant of increasing development and demand of corporate smart education for training and professional development purposes in various organizations in different sectors.
• In context to End-user, the Academic segment held the largest market share of 69.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Academic segment is attributed to rising demand for eLearning in the academic sector and associated increased demand for Virtual Instructor-led Training (VILT), and education content, that have increased the use of this form of learning in educational institutions.
• In regards to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate of 18.3% during the forecast period, which occupied 23.0% of the market in 2018. Increased governmental emphasis on rural education, and development of technological infrastructure contributes to the expansion of the market in the APAC region.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-education-and-learning-market
For the purpose of this report, global smart education and learning market according to Component, Learning Mode, Age, End-user, and Region:
Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)
Software
Adaptive Learning Platform
Learning Management System (LMS)
Assessment System
Learning Content Management System
Others
Hardware
Interactive Display
Interactive White Boards (IWB)
Student Response Systems
Interactive Tables
Interactive Projector
Service
Education Content
Managed and Professional Service
Learning Mode type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)
Collaborative Learning
Blended Learning
Virtual Instructor-Led Training
Adaptive Learning
Simulation-Based Learning
Social Learning
Age Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)
46-above
30-45
19-29
10-18
5-10
End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)
Academic
Higher Education
K-12
Corporate
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Businesses
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2164
Market Report includes major TOC points:
• Smart Education and Learning market Overview
• Global Economic Impact on Industry
• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
• Global Market Analysis by Application
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Market Effect Factors Analysis
• Smart Education and Learning market Forecast
Conclusively, all aspects of the Smart Education and Learning market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Browse More Reports:
Mobile Encryption Market- https://www.americangovernancetoday.com/article/554126023-mobile-encryption-market-size-expected-to-reach-usd-7-39-billion-at-cagr-of-29-6-by-2026
Mobile Encryption Market-https://www.americantechtoday.com/article/554126023-mobile-encryption-market-size-expected-to-reach-usd-7-39-billion-at-cagr-of-29-6-by-2026
Mobile Encryption Market- https://www.internationalnewsledger.com/article/554126023-mobile-encryption-market-size-expected-to-reach-usd-7-39-billion-at-cagr-of-29-6-by-2026
Mobile Encryption Market- https://www.worldreportmonitor.com/article/554126023-mobile-encryption-market-size-expected-to-reach-usd-7-39-billion-at-cagr-of-29-6-by-2026
Mobile Encryption Market- https://www.globalreporterjournal.com/article/554126023-mobile-encryption-market-size-expected-to-reach-usd-7-39-billion-at-cagr-of-29-6-by-2026
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn