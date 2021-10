Coconut Sugar Market Size To Reach USD 2.64 Billion By 2027 With CAGR 5.2% | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Coconut Sugar Market Size – USD 1.77 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An increase in popularity amongst health-conscious people due to its vitamins and other mineral contents with demand for herbal skin and hair care products is driving the need for the market.The global coconut sugar market is forecast to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coconut sugar is expected to witness a surge in demand, attributed to the growth of the end-user industries across the globe. Moreover, the rising awareness amongst health-conscious people for coconut sugar due to its high nutritional attributes which is fostering the market's demand. However, the availability of counterfeited, low-cost products hampering the order of the market.The rapid urbanization of the society has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of health measures over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the product. The limitation of the coconut sugar is that if it is consumed in excess, then added sugars might cause some problems like obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and heart disease, which along with a higher price of the product as compared to traditional sugar may retrain demand for coconut sugar.To get a sample copy of the report, click on the link alongside @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3015 Several initiatives taken by governments worldwide are playing an instrumental role in driving the growth of the market. For instance, the usage of the product is supported by the Indian government under the Coconut Development Board of the Ministry of Agriculture, as India contributes to the list of top producers of the coconut across the globe. Moreover, other governments in nations such as Indonesia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka are also supporting their respective countries to create an increased product demand.The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of coconut sugar and the rise in the number of people opting for product manufacturing.The COVID-19 impact:As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their business practices to improve their profitability in the pandemic, which has reduced the demand for the product. Over a couple of months, there will be a series of both positive and negative shocks, as manufacturers and their suppliers respond to providers changing needs. With an unfortunate global situation, the export-dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable. Under these circumstances, market conditions in Asia Pacific coconut sugar markets have been very fluid, declining weekly, making it challenging to stabilize itself.Key participants include Koperasi Nirasatria, Earth Circle Organics, Coco Sugar Indonesia, Tradin Organics, The Coconut Company Ltd, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Franklin Baker, Los Ricos Compania Corporation, Nutiva, Coconut Secret, among others.Further key findings from the report suggest• An increase in awareness amongst health-conscious people for the use of coconut sugar due to its high nutritional attributes is driving the market demand. Therefore, a significant contributor to the consumption of coconut sugar is the mineral composition, which generated a revenue of USD 0.76 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2027.• The Confectionary industry application is the major contributor to the coconut sugar market, which generated a revenue of USD 0.44 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD 0.71 billion by 2027. Confectionary application in the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder in the market and held around 28.0% of the market in the year 2019.• The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The market in the Asia Pacific region held approximately 42.0% of the coconut sugar market, followed by North America, which contributed around 30.0% of the market in the year 2019.• In October 2019, Nutiva launched Organic MCT Creamer, a powdered, plant-based creamer packed with the benefits of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It is crafted with Nutiva Organic MCT Powder, coconut milk powder, and a touch of coconut sugar.To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coconut-sugar-market For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segmented the global Coconut Sugar market on the basis of nutritional components, industry application, distribution channel, and region:Nutritional Components Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Vitamin C• Mineralso Irono Phosphoruso Potassiumo Calciumo Zinc• Phytonutrientso Anthocyanidino Antioxidantso Flavonoidso PolyphenolsIndustry Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Beverageo Teao Juice• Confectionaryo Chocolateso Brownieso Cakes• Personal Care• Food SeasoningDistribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Store-Basedo Supermarkets and Hypermarketso Convenience Stores• Non-Store BasedRegional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• MEA• Latin AmericaRequest a discount on the Coconut Sugar market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3015 Major Highlights of the Coconut Sugar Market Report:• A complete market overview• An objective assessment of the Coconut Sugar market’s growth trajectory during the forecast period• Full coverage of the unprecedented changes in market dynamics during the pandemic era• Market segmentation on both regional and global levels• Projections of the historical, current, and forecast market size in terms of value and volume• Closer look at the recent industry trends and developments• Business growth strategies of key market players in the major regional markets• Recommendations for new market entrants on strengthening presence in the global marketRequest a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3015 Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.