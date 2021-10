Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Projected to Reach USD 238.87 Billion at CAGR of 18%, By 2026

Reports And Data

IaaS Market USD 75 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 18%, Increasing number of SMEs creating revenue opportunities for cloud IaaS providers to propel the IaaS market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing need for reducing physical infrastructure and save IT cost, technological advancements in Edge computing, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the market.According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the IaaS market was valued at USD 75.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 238.87 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18%. IaaS market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the IaaS vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and IaaS market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the IaaS market. The factors driving the IaaS market are growing need for reducing physical infrastructure and save IT cost, technological advancements in Edge computing, and the increasing number of SMEs creating revenue opportunities for cloud IaaS providers.The factors that hinder the growth of the market include the stringent regulations and the compliance requirements for the IaaS vendors. The privacy and the security of the data is also the one of the factors that is challenging the growth of the market. The IaaS market comprises of the different service types that include compute as a service, storage as a service, disaster recovery and backup as a service, networking as a service, desktop as a service, and managed hosting. The DRaaS is estimated to have the highest growth rate, due to the ability to restore the services and data in case of a disaster. The DRaaS services take backup periodically and keep on updating the backups so as to recover the latest backed up data to avoid loss of time and maintain business continuity.Key participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Accenture, Rackspace Inc., VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation Fujitsu Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., and DXC Technology.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2176 Further key findings from the report suggest• The IaaS market is growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital learning in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.• The disaster recovery as a service market is forecasted to grow at a highest CAGR in the IaaS market. The DRaaS enables quicker response time and enables the infrastructure and data is protected and restored in case of an natural or manmade disaster.• The hybrid cloud deployment is forecasted to have the highest growth rate in the IaaS market. The hybrid cloud combines the characteristics of both private and public cloud. The hybrid cloud enables low cost installation along with added security for the infrastructure.• The large enterprises is estimated to have the larger market share in the IaaS market owing to the need for elimination of the physical infrastructure and implement the IaaS on demand, scalable, secure and reliable infrastructure for the enterprise• The telecom and IT is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate end-user due to the increasing use of IaaS in the IT industry owing to the massive amount of data and application development activities carried out in the industry.• The vendors in the market have adopted various strategies to increase the product ecosystem and gain a competitive edge over its competitors. For instance, AWS started two new data centers in Hong Kong to increase its global footprintTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market Service type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)Compute as a ServiceStorage as a ServiceDisaster Recovery and Backup as a ServiceNetworking as a ServiceDesktop as a ServiceManaged HostingDeployment Model (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)Public CloudPrivate CloudHybrid CloudOrganization sizeSmall and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)Large EnterprisesEnd-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)IT and TelecommunicationsGovernment and Public SectorRetail and Consumer GoodsManufacturingEnergy and UtilitiesMedia and EntertainmentHealthcare and Life SciencesOthersRegional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaRequest a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2176 Market Report includes major TOC points:• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market Overview• Global Economic Impact on Industry• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type• Global Market Analysis by Application• Manufacturing Cost Analysis• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders• Market Effect Factors Analysis• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market ForecastConclusively, all aspects of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. 