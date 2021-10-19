Explosive Growth of Smart Water Management Market with Vigorous Business Development by Emergen Research- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Water Management Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Water Management Industry report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on lucrative opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.

Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing water management infrastructure are key factors driving global smart water management market growth

Increasing adoption of smart metering to develop more efficient water management systems is expected to drive demand for smart water management solutions. Water companies are installing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to improve hydraulic and energy efficiency. Rising need for leakage control and for monitoring illegal connections in terms of water volumes boost utilization of smart water metering.

The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Research Methodology

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart water management market in 2020. Rising awareness regarding the scarcity of freshwater resources is a key contributing factor driving increasing implementation of smart water management solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in countries in the region.

Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Smart Water Management industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Market Dynamics

The global Smart Water Management market research report details on the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors. Each of these factors has been elaborately discussed in the initial segment of the study.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as:

The research Smart Water Management Industry report also offers a detailed analysis of the market status, market definition and overview, market share, current and future trends, market drivers and constraints, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales network and distribution channels, details on entry barriers, and market growth prospects. It provides an extensive analysis of the key players operating in the global Smart Water Management market.

Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

Report Overview:

Emergen Research has published a research report on global Smart Water Management market covering current market dynamics with market developments from 2018 to 2028. The report offers an in-depth analysis of historical and emerging trends in the market along with emerging trends, revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and opportunities The main aim of the report is to help the user, reader, investor understand the exact market scenario.

The Global Smart Water Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The launch of advanced sensor-based IoT devices and software platforms, which help to reduce water consumption and manage water leaks in residential buildings by tracking real-time flow are expected to boost utilization of smart water management solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart water management market on the basis of offering, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solution

Distribution Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Analytics

Smart Irrigation Management

Others

Water Meters

AMI Meters

AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

