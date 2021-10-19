Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size, Share, Comprehensive Study, Regional Trends, Business Growth and Forecast to 2028
Market Size – USD 256.7 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 3.2%, Trend- Increasing Scope for Use as A Dietary Protein for Fat Reduction is a major opportunityNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Demand for Albumin in R&D Activities, Rise in Non-Therapeutic Application of Albumin, Rising Production of Immunoglobulin’s, Rising Plasma Collection, growing Asia Pacific segment are major driving factors for the bovine serum albumin market.
According to the analysis of Reports and Data The bovine serum albumin market is accounted for a value of USD 256.7 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 324.9 Million by 2028. Bovine serum albumin has several biochemical applications, including ELISAS (enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay), immunoblots, and immunohistochemistry. Because bovine serum albumin could be a small, stable, moderately non-reactive protein, it's often used as a blocker in immunohistochemistry. During immunohistochemistry, this is the process that uses antibodies to detect antigens in cells, tissue sections is usually produced with bovine serum albumin blockers to bind nonspecific binding sites. The BSA blocker improves sensitivity by minimizing background signal because the sites are covered with the moderately non-reactive protein. Bovine serum albumin is employed to stabilize some enzymes during the digestion of DNA and to forestall adhesion of the enzyme to reaction tubes, pipette tips, and other vessels.
The bovine albumin market is driven by the increasing use of plasma products within the food industry, advances in bovine blood collection and processing, and increased demand for animal meat and animal protein among the human population. Other drivers of the bovine albumin market include widening the scope of animal by-products in cell culture technology, increased demand for bovine serum albumin as an excipient within the pharmaceutical industry, and improvement within the supply chain and distribution network within the global bovine albumin market. Major restraints of the market are a rise in bovine diseases leading to reduced production and an increase in preference for alternative products.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (US), Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US), Rocky mountain biologicals (US), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (UK), Promega Corporation (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Serion GmbH (Germany) are major players in bovine serum albumin market.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented bovine serum albumin on the basis of form, grade, end user and region:
On the basis of form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Dry
• Liquid
On the basis of grade, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Technical- & diagnostic-grade
• Reagent/Research-grade
• Food-grade
On the basis of end user, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Life sciences industry
o Drug delivery
o Cell culture
o Diagnostics
• Research Institutes
• Food industry
• Feed industry
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• North America
• Germany
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Further key findings from the bovine serum albumin market market report suggest
• The APAC segment holds a variety of growth opportunities for pharmaceutical firms and drug maker’s manufacturers. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.3% in the analysis period. In the APAC segment, China is the most extensive market for pharmaceutical products due to its large consumer base and growing interest in health and well-being, the demand for pharmaceutical commodities is expanding. This would stimulate the growth of bovine serum albumin in this region.
• Blood albumin does not have a monopoly on the albumin market with its major competitor being, in some applications, milk protein. The cloning of the albumin gene may, in future, allow for recombinant techniques to produce albumin that will take a significant share of the market away from animal sourced albumins.
• P&G Acquired the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the year 2020, this acquisition enables P&G to expand its successful consumer health care business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of differentiated, physician-supported brands across a broad geographic footprint. It also provides P&G with substantial health care commercial and supply capabilities, deep technical mastery, and proven consumer health care leadership that will complement P&G's existing consumer Health Care capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest, and Oral-B.
• A fetal bovine serum is an excellent cell growth supplement and generally favored over other types of cell culture sera. Its high levels of nutrients and optimal integration of growth factors make fetal bovine serum albumin the most efficient cell growth promoter for virtually any cell culture system. Besides, the significantly lower content of antibodies compared to adult and newborn sera minimize the risk of antibody cross-reaction with cells in culture. This serum has been obtained from blood aseptically collected in USDA approved abattoirs in the United States of America. This serum was aseptically prepared and sterilized in the US.
