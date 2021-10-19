Smart Weapons Market 2021: Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2026
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the smart weapons market based on type, technology and platform.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Weapons Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart weapons market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Smart weapons refer to precision-guided munitions that are designed to hit specific targets with greater accuracy. They commonly include firearms, pistols, bombs, and sniper rifles. Smart weapons are embedded with integrated computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) that utilize light, sound, and electromagnetic (EM) waves to guide the weapon towards the target. In addition, they are programmed to filter unwanted signals in a multi-signal environment to minimize collateral damage.
Smart Weapons Market Trends:
Rapid transformation in warfare tactics, increasing geopolitical tensions, and the rising need for highly precise ammunitions are mainly contributing to the widespread adoption of smart weapons across the globe. Additionally, governments of various nations are continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to engineer electronic warfare (EW) systems integrated with light detection and ranging (LiDAR), global positioning system (GPS), and augmented reality (AR) technologies. Such advancements help the personnel with self-respond or on-strike decisions, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, upgrades of existing missiles and ammunition with biometric locks for enhanced security are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Airbus SE
• BAE Systems
• General Dynamics Corporation
• Israel Aerospace Industries
• L3Harris Technologies Inc.
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
• Raytheon Technologies Corporation
• Thales Group and The Boeing Company
Breakup by Type:
• Missiles
• Anti-Tank Missiles and Standoff Missiles
• Air-to-Air and Air-to-Surface Missiles
• Anti-Ship and Anti-Submarine Missiles
• Munitions
• Guided Bombs
• Target Pods
• Guided Projectiles
• Artillery Shells
• Mortar Rounds
• Guided Rockets
• Anti-Tank and Tactical Rockets
• Air-to-Air and Air-to-Surface
• Anti-Submarine
• Precision Guided Firearms
• Small Smart Weapons
• Shoulder Fired Weapons
• SmartGuns
Breakup by Technology:
• Satellite Guidance
• Radar Guidance
• Infrared Guidance
• LaserGuidance
Breakup by Platform:
• Land
• Sea/Naval
• Air
Breakup by Region:
• Middle East and Africa
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
