Global Medical Textiles Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Medical Textiles Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical textiles market reached a value of US$ 18.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Medical textiles refer to versatile fibrous fabrics that are specifically designed for treating wounds and other medical conditions. These fiber-based structures and products are used for providing the adequate condition required during a clinical process. As compared to other fabrics, medical textiles are non-toxic, non-allergenic, non-carcinogenic, anti-microbial, and fully biocompatible. These products can be categorized as extracorporeal devices, implantable, non-implantable, and healthcare and hygiene textiles.
A significant rise in the road and occupational accidents, surgeries, implants and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are primarily fueling the global medical textiles market growth. Governments of various nations have started undertaking initiatives to promote non-implantable goods, which is further influencing the market growth positively. Additionally, the emergence of new application areas of medical textiles has prompted leading players to develop novel fibers and adopt innovative manufacturing technologies for producing yarns and fabrics. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Medical Textiles Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global medical textiles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Asahi Kasei
Cardinal Health
Freudenberg
Getinge
KCWW
Schouw
ATEX Technologies Inc.,
Bally Ribbon Mills
Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.
Bluestar Silicones
Biomedical Structures
Medical Grade Innovations
Strategic Partners
Life Threads LLC
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global medical textiles market on the basis of product type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Non-Woven
Knitted
Woven
Others
Breakup by Application:
Implantable Goods
Non-Implantable Goods
Healthcare & Hygiene Products
Others
Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here