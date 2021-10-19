Inulin Market Size 2021: Global Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Inulin Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global inulin market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Inulin represents a white, mildly sweet, indigestible carbohydrate usually found in various fruits, herbs, and vegetables, which include wheat, onions, bananas, leeks, asparagus, etc. It is rich in fiber and low in calories and slows digestion, increases fullness, minimizes cholesterol absorption, etc. Inulin helps in promoting digestive health, controlling blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of colon cancer, etc. It also assists in stimulating the immune system, decreasing pathogenic bacteria in the intestine, relieving constipation, lowering the risk of osteoporosis by enhancing mineral absorption, etc. Inulin is extensively used in the manufacturing of confectionery items, milk desserts, baked goods, yogurt, fresh cheese, chocolates, etc.
The growing utilization of inulin in the production of dairy products on account of its stabilizing, thickening, and emulsifying properties represents one of the primary factors driving the inulin market across the globe. Moreover, it also improves the stability of emulsions and foams, including aerated drinks, sauces, ice creams, table spreads, etc. Besides this, the increasing consumer concerns towards gut health due to elevating occurrences of gastrointestinal tract diseases are further propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, inulin offers numerous benefits, such as water solubility, low friability, stability against gastric and intestinal enzymes, etc., which, in turn, is also escalating the product demand. Moreover, the rising prevalence of diabetes due to physical inactivity among individuals is anticipated to bolster the inulin market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
• BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG)
• Cargill Incorporated
• Ciranda Inc
• Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
• Jarrow Formulas Inc
• NOW Foods
• Nutriagaves Group
• PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd
• Sensus B.V. (Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A.)
• Steviva Brands Inc
• The Tierra Group.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin
• Chicory Inulin
• Agave Inulin
Breakup by Form:
• Powder
• Liquid
Breakup by Nature:
• Organic
• Conventional
Breakup by Application:
• Pharmaceuticals
• Dietary Supplements
• Food and Beverage
o Bakery and Confectionery Products
o Cereals
o Meat Products
o Sports Drinks
o Dairy Products
o Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
