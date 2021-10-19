UAE LED Lights Market Share, Price Trends, Size, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE LED Lights Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the UAE LED lights market reached a value of AED 2,736 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-lights-market-uae/requestsample
A light-emitting diode (LED) is a cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting device that illuminates when an electric current pass through it. LEDs provide energy-efficient lighting, which significantly helps in reducing electricity bills. Also, LED lights offer a longer lifespan, greater durability, better light quality, etc., compared to incandescent or halogen lamps. Besides this, they are cost-effective and are available in a broad range of colors. As a result, these lighting systems are used in various industrial and home products, such as display boards, modular lighting, recessed downlights, task lighting, etc.
The rising requirements for energy-efficient lighting systems and increasing infrastructural developments are primarily driving demand for LEDs in the UAE. Furthermore, the increasing concerns towards greenhouse gas emissions have bolstered the use of LED lighting products for reducing the carbon emissions from traditional fluorescent lights. Moreover, the escalating installation of LED lights in automobiles, mobile devices, signal and signage, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, various regulations by the UAE government have restricted the import and sales of incandescent bulbs, which are expected to further bolster the demand for LED lights over the forecasted period.
UAE LED Lights Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the uae led lights market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the uae led lights market on the basis of manufacturing process.
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Panel Light
Down Light
Flood Light
Street Light
Tube Light
Bulb
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-lights-market-uae
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
