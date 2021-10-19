Video Conferencing Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8,449.26 Million at CAGR of 11.0%, By 2026
Video Conferencing Market Size – USD 3,702.80 Million in 2018, CAGR of 11.0%, Advancements in 4G and 5G technology to propel the video conferencing marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing communication infrastructure supporting high speed data, increasing Enterprise mobility and BYOD, increased adoption of video conferencing in enterprises to support off-shore operations, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the market.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Video Conferencing Market was valued at USD 3,702.80 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8,449.26 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11%. Video conferencing market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the video conferencing vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and video conferencing market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the video conferencing market. The factors driving the video conferencing market are the growing communication infrastructure supporting high speed data, increasing enterprise mobility and BYOD, increased adoption of video conferencing in enterprises to support off-shore operations, and advancements in 4G and 5G technology.
Owing to rising urbanization, globalization, and digitalization across the world, the enterprises from all the industry are implementing the video conferencing solutions to manage and communicate with the off-shore business activities, which are expected to supplement the growth of video conferencing market. An increasing number of key players are partnering up with the major core companies in the above sectors to provide superior and more efficient customer engagement to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the learners. The telecom and IT corporate end-user is estimated to hold the largest video conferencing market size in 2018. Business in the IT software and technology industry face the need of advanced communication solutions as a major part of the business is outsources to some other geography. Due to the highly competitive nature and ever changing technology in the IT industry to maintain a competitive edge over the competitors the enterprises have implemented the solutions to increase employee productivity. The video conferencing market presents several opportunities for the vendors due increasing communication infrastructure, increasing standards of living in developing countries. The growth of video conferencing market is expected to be restrained due data security and privacy concerns and growing unethical activities.
Key participants include Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Avaya, Inc., Adobe Systems, ZTE Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Lifesize, BT Conferencing, , Visions Connected Netherlands BV, Level 3 Communications, LLC, Vidyo, Inc Pty Limited, Polycom Inc., and Singtel Optus.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The video conferencing market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital communication in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.
• Global modernization and emergence of technologies like the AI and ML, IoT, has increased the use of electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the communication industry which is expected to increase the use of video conferencing and expand its market size.
• The cloud deployment model is expected to dominate the video conferencing market owing to its low-cost implementation and flexible subscription models suitable for the end-users.
• The large enterprises are estimated to hold the larger market share in the organization size of the video conferencing due to the increasing use of these solutions to enable remote workplace and distance working capabilities.
• The telecom and IT is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate end-user due to the increasing use of video conferencing solutions for training and learning of the resources to keep them technologically updated.
• The vendors in the video conferencing market have adopted various strategies to increase the product ecosystem and gain a competitive edge over its competitors. For instance, Cisco’s partnership with Adelboden Tourist Center to offer Cisco Webex Collaboration, Cisco Meraki Wireless, and Security solutions for collabration
Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Solution
Services
Professional Services
System Integration and deployment
Technical Support
Managed
Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Cloud
On-premise
Managed
Organization Size (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Banking, Financial Service and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare
Public Sector and Utilities
Education
Travel and Hospitality
Other
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Market Report includes major TOC points:
• Video Conferencing market Overview
• Global Economic Impact on Industry
• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
• Global Market Analysis by Application
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Market Effect Factors Analysis
• Video Conferencing market Forecast
Conclusively, all aspects of the Video Conferencing market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
