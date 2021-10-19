Submit Release
Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Price Trends 2021-2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global eucalyptus essential oil market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eucalyptus-essential-oil-market/requestsample

Eucalyptus essential oil is derived via the steam distillation of Eucalyptus, a diverse genus of flowering trees and shrubs. It primarily acts as a medicine for various commonly occurring diseases and conditions, including cold symptoms, asthma, nasal congestion, etc., and finds remedial applications for arthritis and skin ulcers. Moreover, this oil is often used with a diffuser to obtain aromatherapy benefits, such as relaxation, improved sleep patterns, reduced stress, etc. As a result, eucalyptus essential oil is utilized across several end-use industries, including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverages, etc.

The growing demand for eucalyptus oil in the pharmaceutical industry due to its antimicrobial and antiseptic properties is one of the major factors propelling the Eucalyptus essential oil market. Moreover, it is also being utilized in numerous personal and hair care products to treat itchy scalp and dandruff. Additionally, eucalyptus essential oil is gaining traction in the food and beverage industry as an alternative to artificial flavors and ingredients. Furthermore, shifting consumer preferences towards organic products, owing to inflating income levels and rising health awareness among individuals, is also escalating the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing product availability across various e-commerce platforms, along with growing internet penetration, is expected to further drive the eucalyptus essential oil market over the forecasted period.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global eucalyptus essential oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ananda Apothecary
AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.
Augustus Oils Ltd.
Biolandes
doTERRA International
Emu Ridge Eucalyptus
Integria Healthcare
NHR Organic Oils
NOW Foods
Young Living Essential Oils (Australasia) PTY LTD.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global eucalyptus essential oil market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Organic
Conventional

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

