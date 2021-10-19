India Freight Transportation Management Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Freight Transportation Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india freight transportation management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Freight transportation management aids in planning, optimizing, and executing the movement of goods between the supplier and the consignee. This includes the integration of technology, expertise, human resources, etc., to facilitate coordination for maintaining the supply chain. Freight transportation management systems improve shipping efficiency, reduce overhead freight expenses, provide real-time supply chain visibility, etc. Owing to this, they are extensively used by manufacturers, retailers, distributors, third-party logistics (3PL) providers, etc., across various industry verticals, including pharmaceuticals, automobiles, FMCG, etc.
The emergence of the 'Make in India' initiative and the elevating levels of industrialization are strengthening the market for freight transportation management. Moreover, the rising adoption of tank wagons to supply different industrial materials, including refined petroleum products, oil and gas, chemicals, etc., are also augmenting the product demand. Additionally, the growing investments by the Indian government for developing dedicated freight corridors (DFC) and upgrading the existing transportation infrastructures are acting as another growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is catalyzing the demand for transportation of PPE kits, vaccines, oxygen concentrators, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce sector, along with the increasing number of warehouses and storage facilities, is expected to bolster the India freight transportation market over the forecasted period.
India Freight Transportation Management Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the india freight transportation management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Accenture
Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Corporation)
BluJay Solutions Ltd.
H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Geodis
Manhattan Associates
Oracle
SAP
SAR Transport Systems India Private Limited
Softeon
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the india freight transportation management market on the basis of solutions, services, deployment type, organization size, mode of transport, vertical and region.
Breakup by Solutions:
Freight Transportation Cost Management
Freight Security and Monitoring Systems
Freight Mobility Solutions
Freight Operation Management Solutions
Freight 3PL Solutions
Freight Information Management Solutions
Warehouse Management System
Breakup by Services:
Business Services
Managed Services
System Integration
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-Premise
Hosted/Cloud-Based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small Medium Business (SMBs)
Large Business
Breakup by Mode of Transport:
Roadways
Railways
Seaways
Airways
Breakup by Vertical:
Automotive
Consumer and Retail
Aerospace and Defense
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
Energy
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
