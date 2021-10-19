Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief & False Information to a Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304111

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 00:20 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 110 Route 14 East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & False Information to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: John W Jarvis III             

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/19/2021 at approximately 00:20 AM Troopers were patrolling Rt 14 in the town of East Montpelier. Troopers noticed a suspicious vehicle pull into a park and ride and begin to scope out other vehicles. Troopers witnessed Jarvis begin to cut the exhaust off of another vehicle. When questioned Jarvis provided false information to Troopers in an attempt to get out of trouble. Jarvis was taken into custody and taken to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Jarvis was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on November 9th, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 08:00 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

