Digital Transformation Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Transformation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global global digital transformation market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.Digital transformation represents the organizational, operational, and cultural change of an enterprise, industry, or ecosystem with the integration of digital technologies. It is implemented using on-site or cloud software, hardware upgrades, digital experience platforms (DEP), etc., and involves the application of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D printing, additive manufacturing, etc. These solutions help optimize the processes and competencies of an organization by digitally streaming the operations and improving the brand’s reputation, customer experience, client retention ratios, etc. As a result, digital transformation is extensively utilized across several industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, transportation, etc.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-transformation-market/requestsample Digital Transformation Market Trends:The elevating digitization levels and the growing adoption of automation in numerous business processes are primarily driving the digital transformation market. Besides this, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises are increasingly embracing these solutions to respond to consumers in real-time and gain a competitive edge, which is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the rising usage of industrial robots and the advent of Industry 5.0 to enhance the efficiency of smart factory systems are also bolstering the product demand. In addition to this, various technological advancements, including the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing solutions, are facilitating the initiation of actionable steps for improved customer engagements. This is anticipated to stimulate the digital transformation market over the forecasted period.Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-transformation-market Key Market Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• Accenture PLC• Adobe Inc.• Capgemini SE• Cognizant• Dell Technologies Inc.• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company• International Business Machines Corporation• Marlabs Inc.• Microsoft Corporation• Oracle Corporation• SAP SE• Siemens AGBreakup by Type:• Solution• ServiceBreakup by Deployment Mode:• Cloud-based• On-premisesBreakup by Enterprise Size:• Large Enterprises• Small and Medium-sized EnterprisesBreakup by End Use Industry:• BFSI• Manufacturing and Retail• Government• Healthcare• IT and Telecom• OthersBreakup by Region:• Middle East and Africa• North America• Asia-Pacific• Europe• Latin AmericaKey highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2015-2020)• Market Outlook (2021-2026)• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. 