GCC Beer Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“,The GCC beer market size reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Beer is a fermented and carbonated alcoholic beverage made from yeast, hops, and malted cereal grains. It is rich in potassium, magnesium, riboflavin, folate, niacin, and pyridoxine. Its moderate consumption assists in preventing diseases related to the heart and circulatory systems, which include angina, atherosclerosis, stroke, and heart attack. It also aids in lowering stress, improving cognitive functioning, and preventing cardiovascular diseases.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
GCC Beer Market Trends:
The significant expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the GCC region represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for high-quality and premium alcohols on account of rising brand consciousness among the masses. As a result, leading market players are introducing novel and exotic beer flavors, such as orange, chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple, to expand their market reach. This, along with the rising expenditure capacity and the growing preferences of individuals for low alcoholic beer, is driving the market in the region.
Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-beer-market/requestsample
GCC Beer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavor and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Standard Lager
Premium Lager
Specialty Beer
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Glass
PET Bottle
Metal Can
Others
Breakup by Production:
Macro-Brewery
Micro-Brewery
Others
Breakup by Alcohol Content:
High
Low
Alcohol-Free
Breakup by Flavor:
Flavored
Unflavored
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trades
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
Breakup by Country:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3pgonN2
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Stout Market: https://bit.ly/3jb71gQ
Lager Market: https://bit.ly/3jfvFgg
Alcohol Ingredients Market: https://bit.ly/2YXkXDY
Bio-Alcohols Market: https://bit.ly/2XotAXG
Whiskey Market: https://bit.ly/2Z28L5o
Brandy Market: https://bit.ly/3n9tbkG
GCC Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: https://bit.ly/3ATJ83A
Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://bit.ly/3BQI6Xc
East Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://bit.ly/2XpcAR8
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Beer is a fermented and carbonated alcoholic beverage made from yeast, hops, and malted cereal grains. It is rich in potassium, magnesium, riboflavin, folate, niacin, and pyridoxine. Its moderate consumption assists in preventing diseases related to the heart and circulatory systems, which include angina, atherosclerosis, stroke, and heart attack. It also aids in lowering stress, improving cognitive functioning, and preventing cardiovascular diseases.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
GCC Beer Market Trends:
The significant expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the GCC region represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for high-quality and premium alcohols on account of rising brand consciousness among the masses. As a result, leading market players are introducing novel and exotic beer flavors, such as orange, chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple, to expand their market reach. This, along with the rising expenditure capacity and the growing preferences of individuals for low alcoholic beer, is driving the market in the region.
Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-beer-market/requestsample
GCC Beer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavor and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Standard Lager
Premium Lager
Specialty Beer
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Glass
PET Bottle
Metal Can
Others
Breakup by Production:
Macro-Brewery
Micro-Brewery
Others
Breakup by Alcohol Content:
High
Low
Alcohol-Free
Breakup by Flavor:
Flavored
Unflavored
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trades
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
Breakup by Country:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3pgonN2
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Stout Market: https://bit.ly/3jb71gQ
Lager Market: https://bit.ly/3jfvFgg
Alcohol Ingredients Market: https://bit.ly/2YXkXDY
Bio-Alcohols Market: https://bit.ly/2XotAXG
Whiskey Market: https://bit.ly/2Z28L5o
Brandy Market: https://bit.ly/3n9tbkG
GCC Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: https://bit.ly/3ATJ83A
Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://bit.ly/3BQI6Xc
East Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://bit.ly/2XpcAR8
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here