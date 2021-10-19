Scandinavia Car Rental Market Share & Size | Global Industry Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Scandinavia Car Rental Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the scandinavia car rental market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Car rental refers to the service of renting vehicles temporarily for a predefined period through online or offline channels. These services provide rental cars to individuals and travelers who do not own private automobiles. Car rental services are cost-effective alternatives to owning vehicles as they offer low-cost traveling, freedom of movement, reduced fuel consumption on individual vehicles, etc. Numerous car rental service providers also provide several other services, such as insurance compensation policies, GPS and Wi-Fi networks, car damage repair, entertainment systems, etc., for an improved consumer experience.
The elevating urban population, coupled with significant expansion of the travel and tourism industry, are primarily driving the Scandinavia car rental market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of car rental services in the form of carpooling and taxis for cost-effective traveling and increased mobility is also propelling the regional market. Additionally, due to the rising air pollution, several government bodies are focusing on reducing vehicular emissions and promoting car rental services as sustainable and economical modes of transportation. Numerous other factors, such as the introduction of these services through websites and smartphone-based applications, the growing number of car rental service providers, inflating consumer disposable income levels, etc., are further expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.
Scandinavia Car Rental Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the scandinavia car rental market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Alamo
Autoplan
Avis Rent A Car System, LLC
Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.
Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
Europcar
National Car Rental
Sixt
The Hertz Corporation
Thrifty Car Rental
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the scandinavia car rental market on the basis of booking type, rental length, vehicle type, application, end user and country.
Breakup by Booking Type:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Rental Length:
Short Term
Long Term
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Luxury Cars
Executive Cars
Economy Cars
Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Others
Breakup by Application:
Leisure/ Tourism
Business
Breakup by End User:
Self-Driven
Chauffeur-Driven
Breakup by Country:
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
