Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,060 in the last 365 days.

Scandinavia Car Rental Market Share & Size | Global Industry Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Scandinavia Car Rental Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the scandinavia car rental market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scandinavia-car-rental-market/requestsample

Car rental refers to the service of renting vehicles temporarily for a predefined period through online or offline channels. These services provide rental cars to individuals and travelers who do not own private automobiles. Car rental services are cost-effective alternatives to owning vehicles as they offer low-cost traveling, freedom of movement, reduced fuel consumption on individual vehicles, etc. Numerous car rental service providers also provide several other services, such as insurance compensation policies, GPS and Wi-Fi networks, car damage repair, entertainment systems, etc., for an improved consumer experience.

The elevating urban population, coupled with significant expansion of the travel and tourism industry, are primarily driving the Scandinavia car rental market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of car rental services in the form of carpooling and taxis for cost-effective traveling and increased mobility is also propelling the regional market. Additionally, due to the rising air pollution, several government bodies are focusing on reducing vehicular emissions and promoting car rental services as sustainable and economical modes of transportation. Numerous other factors, such as the introduction of these services through websites and smartphone-based applications, the growing number of car rental service providers, inflating consumer disposable income levels, etc., are further expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Scandinavia Car Rental Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the scandinavia car rental market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alamo
Autoplan
Avis Rent A Car System, LLC
Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.
Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
Europcar
National Car Rental
Sixt
The Hertz Corporation
Thrifty Car Rental

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the scandinavia car rental market on the basis of booking type, rental length, vehicle type, application, end user and country.

Breakup by Booking Type:

Online
Offline

Breakup by Rental Length:

Short Term
Long Term

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Luxury Cars
Executive Cars
Economy Cars
Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Others

Breakup by Application:

Leisure/ Tourism
Business

Breakup by End User:

Self-Driven
Chauffeur-Driven

Breakup by Country:

Norway
Sweden
Denmark

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scandinavia-car-rental-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

North America Cold Chain Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cold-chain-market

India Logistics Automation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-logistics-automation-market

India Freight Transportation Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-freight-transportation-management-market

About Us                              

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Scandinavia Car Rental Market Share & Size | Global Industry Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.