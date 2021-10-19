Fertilizer Additives Market 2021: Global Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertilizer Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global fertilizer additives market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Fertilizer additives widely include ingredients used to improve the productivity of fertilizers. They offer anti-caking coatings for preserving the granular nature of fertilizers and providing water resistance. Fertilizer additives also assist in preventing the formation of lumps and the loss of essential nutrients, including nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, sulfur, etc. Owing to this, they are widely utilized in the agriculture sector.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-additives-market/requestsample
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The escalating risks of food shortages, on account of the expanding global population and the elevating urbanization levels, are primarily driving the fertilizer additives market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the soil deterioration caused by traditional agricultural practices and the declining arable land are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, fertilizer additives are being increasingly utilized as corrosion inhibitors and anti-dusting and hygroscopic agents to limit the loss of micro and macronutrients and improve soil productivity, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the accelerating product demand in the transportation and storage of fertilizers to prevent moisture from affecting them in humid climatic conditions is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns, owing to high greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, are leading to the launch of numerous awareness programs to encourage the use of novel value-added fertilizers. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the fertilizer additives market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape:
• Amit Trading Ltd
• ArrMaz (Arkema S.A.)
• BASF SE
• Clariant AG
• Corteva Inc.
• Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited
• Holland Novochem B.V.
• Hubei Forbon Technology Co Ltd,
• KAO Corporation
• Michelman Inc.
• Solvay S.A.
• Tolsa SA.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Function:
• Dust Control Agent
• Anticaking Agent
• Antifoaming Agent
• Hydrophobing Agent
• Corrosion Inhibitor
• Others
Breakup by Form:
• Granular
• Prilled
• Powdered
Breakup by Application:
• Urea
• Monoammonium Phosphate
• Triple Super Phosphate
• Diammonium Phosphate
• Ammonium Nitrate
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-additives-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market
Pet Bottle Market Price Trends: https://www.imarcgroup.com/PET-bottle-manufacturing-plant
Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market
GCC fresh milk market Price Trends: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market
Biomass Gasification Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-additives-market/requestsample
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The escalating risks of food shortages, on account of the expanding global population and the elevating urbanization levels, are primarily driving the fertilizer additives market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the soil deterioration caused by traditional agricultural practices and the declining arable land are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, fertilizer additives are being increasingly utilized as corrosion inhibitors and anti-dusting and hygroscopic agents to limit the loss of micro and macronutrients and improve soil productivity, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the accelerating product demand in the transportation and storage of fertilizers to prevent moisture from affecting them in humid climatic conditions is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns, owing to high greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, are leading to the launch of numerous awareness programs to encourage the use of novel value-added fertilizers. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the fertilizer additives market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape:
• Amit Trading Ltd
• ArrMaz (Arkema S.A.)
• BASF SE
• Clariant AG
• Corteva Inc.
• Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited
• Holland Novochem B.V.
• Hubei Forbon Technology Co Ltd,
• KAO Corporation
• Michelman Inc.
• Solvay S.A.
• Tolsa SA.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Function:
• Dust Control Agent
• Anticaking Agent
• Antifoaming Agent
• Hydrophobing Agent
• Corrosion Inhibitor
• Others
Breakup by Form:
• Granular
• Prilled
• Powdered
Breakup by Application:
• Urea
• Monoammonium Phosphate
• Triple Super Phosphate
• Diammonium Phosphate
• Ammonium Nitrate
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-additives-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market
Pet Bottle Market Price Trends: https://www.imarcgroup.com/PET-bottle-manufacturing-plant
Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market
GCC fresh milk market Price Trends: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market
Biomass Gasification Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here