Expert view: South Korea Cell Culture Market still promises to grow by 13.7% CAGR

Rise in adoption of cell culture technique, increase in research funding, and prevalence of cancer drive the South Korea cell culture market.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "South Korea Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, and Others), and End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The South Korea cell culture market was accounted for $216.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $606.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in adoption of cell culture technique, increase in research funding, and prevalence of cancer drive the South Korea cell culture market. However, high capital investment and lack of infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technologies is estimated to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asMerck KGaAThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.)Sartorius AGAvantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC)Corning IncorporatedSTEMCELL Technologies Inc.Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South Korea Cell Culture Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• It offers South Korea Cell Culture Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global South Korea Cell Culture Market growth.Based on end user, the market is categorized into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.