Food Waste Management Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food waste management market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Waste Management Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global food waste management market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Food waste management helps in collecting, segregating, disposing of, transporting, and treating food waste. It also assists in recycling food waste using various management procedures. Some of these commonly utilized procedures include landfills, composting, and anaerobic digestion of the waste generated. At present, there is a rise in the need for food waste management on account of the growing food processing waste across the globe
The food and beverage (F&B) industry is currently experiencing significant growth. This, along with the rising global population and inflating income levels of individuals, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, governing agencies of numerous countries are introducing efficient waste management solutions to reduce the generation of waste. This, coupled with the growing awareness about waste recycling, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of novel sensor-based technology, automated waste collectors, and enzyme-based food management solutions is anticipated to drive the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food waste management market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Clean Harbors Inc.
Covanta Holding Corporation
FCC Environment (UK) Limited
Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.
Remondis SE and Co. KG
Republic Services Inc.
Stericycle Inc.
Suez (Sofina)
Veolia and Waste Management Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Waste Type:
Cereals
Dairy Products
Fruits and Vegetables
Fish and Sea Food
Processed Food
Others
Breakup by Process:
Aerobic Digestion
Anaerobic Digestion
Combustion/Incineration
Others
Breakup by Source:
Primary Food Producers
Food Manufacturers
Food Distributors and Suppliers
Food Service Providers
Municipalities and Households
Breakup by Application:
Animal Feed
Fertilizers
Biofuel
Power Generation
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
