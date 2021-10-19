Global Air Purifier Market Share 2021: Segmentation, Size, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Top Leaders, and Report 2026
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global air purifier market report by filter technology, size, application, distribution channel, and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global air purifier market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.
Air purifiers are generally used to eliminate contaminating particles that are present in the air, including dust, dander and pollen. These devices are beneficial for individuals suffering from allergies and asthma. Since they are commonly available in distinctive designs, shapes and colors through online and offline organized retail channels, this is positively influencing the market growth.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-purifier-market/requestsample
Global Air Purifier Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by a considerable rise in the prevalence of airborne diseases, coupled with the increasing levels of air pollution and the rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases across the globe. This is supported by rapid urbanization, the changing lifestyle preferences of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels, which is providing a boost to the sale of air purifiers across the globe. Furthermore, the widespread integration of advanced and innovative features, including electrostatic precipitators and ozone generators, with air purifiers is contributing to the market growth further.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-purifier-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Atlanta Healthcare
• Camfil AB
• Daikin Industries, Ltd.
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• IQAir
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Panasonic Corporation
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Sharp Corporation
• Whirlpool Corporation
Breakup by Filter Technology:
• Activated Carbon
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
• Ion and Ozone Generators
• Other
Breakup by Size:
• Small Units
• Large Units
• HVAC Units
Breakup by Application:
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Read Latest Market Research Report of Multi Factor Authentication Market Size Report 2021-2026
Other Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):
• Dimethyl Ether Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dimethyl-ether-market
• Personal Protective Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-protective-equipment-market
• Oral Hygiene Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oral-hygiene-market
• ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adme-toxicology-testing-market
• Fiber Optics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fiber-optics-market
• Pre-Engineered Building Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pre-engineered-building-market
• Caustic Soda Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/caustic-soda-market
• ATM Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atm-market
• Streaming Media Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/streaming-media-devices-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here