Flat Glass Market Share, Revenue Growth, Industry Trends, Demand and Opportunities 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global flat glass market reached a value of US$ 119.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.Flat glass, also known as a plate or sheet glass, is manufactured by melting sand and other materials into liquid. It is then spread on a plain surface depending on the desired shape and thickness. As it is highly customizable and flexible, flat glass is extensively utilized in doors, mirrors, windows and solar panels. Besides this, it is also employed in numerous industries for a wide range of applications.Market Trends and Drivers:The burgeoning construction and automotive industries represent one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of flat glass across the globe. Moreover, increasing infrastructural projects and the rising construction of eco-friendly green buildings that help in reducing carbon emissions into the environment are driving the flat glass market further. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of flat glass for photovoltaic (PV) modules and e-glass structures due to the rising need for clean energy is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, industrialization and inflating disposable incomes are anticipated to fuel the market growth.Flat Glass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Saint-GobainFuyao Glass Industry GroupCentral GlassCardinal Glass IndustriesAsahi GlassNippon Sheet GlassSisecam GroupCSG Holding Co. LtdTaiwan GlassGulf Glass IndustriesKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.Market Breakup by Technology:Float GlassSheet GlassRolled GlassMarket Breakup by Product Type:Basic Float GlassToughened GlassCoated GlassLaminated GlassInsulatedExtra Clear GlassOthersMarket Breakup by Raw Material:SandSoda AshRecycled GlassDolomiteLimestoneOthersMarket Breakup by End-Use:Safety and SecuritySolar ControlOthersMarket Breakup by Type:FabricatedNon-FabricatedMarket Breakup by End User Industry:ConstructionAutomotiveSolar EnergyElectronicsOthersMarket Breakup by Region:North AmericaMiddle East and AfricaLatin AmericaKey Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 