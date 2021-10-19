Flat Glass Market Share, Revenue Growth, Industry Trends, Demand and Opportunities 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flat glass market reached a value of US$ 119.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flat-glass-market/requestsample
Flat glass, also known as a plate or sheet glass, is manufactured by melting sand and other materials into liquid. It is then spread on a plain surface depending on the desired shape and thickness. As it is highly customizable and flexible, flat glass is extensively utilized in doors, mirrors, windows and solar panels. Besides this, it is also employed in numerous industries for a wide range of applications.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The burgeoning construction and automotive industries represent one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of flat glass across the globe. Moreover, increasing infrastructural projects and the rising construction of eco-friendly green buildings that help in reducing carbon emissions into the environment are driving the flat glass market further. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of flat glass for photovoltaic (PV) modules and e-glass structures due to the rising need for clean energy is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, industrialization and inflating disposable incomes are anticipated to fuel the market growth.
Flat Glass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Saint-Gobain
Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Central Glass
Cardinal Glass Industries
Asahi Glass
Nippon Sheet Glass
Sisecam Group
CSG Holding Co. Ltd
Taiwan Glass
Gulf Glass Industries
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.
Market Breakup by Technology:
Float Glass
Sheet Glass
Rolled Glass
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Basic Float Glass
Toughened Glass
Coated Glass
Laminated Glass
Insulated
Extra Clear Glass
Others
Market Breakup by Raw Material:
Sand
Soda Ash
Recycled Glass
Dolomite
Limestone
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Safety and Security
Solar Control
Others
Market Breakup by Type:
Fabricated
Non-Fabricated
Market Breakup by End User Industry:
Construction
Automotive
Solar Energy
Electronics
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flat-glass-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Flexible Glass Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-glass-market
GCC Flat Glass Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-flat-glass-market
United States Flat Glass Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-flat-glass-market
India Flat Glass Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-flat-glass-market
Gas Fire Table Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-fire-table-market
Knee Pad Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/knee-pad-market
Laptop Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laptop-battery-market
Transfer Switch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transfer-switch-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flat-glass-market/requestsample
Flat glass, also known as a plate or sheet glass, is manufactured by melting sand and other materials into liquid. It is then spread on a plain surface depending on the desired shape and thickness. As it is highly customizable and flexible, flat glass is extensively utilized in doors, mirrors, windows and solar panels. Besides this, it is also employed in numerous industries for a wide range of applications.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The burgeoning construction and automotive industries represent one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of flat glass across the globe. Moreover, increasing infrastructural projects and the rising construction of eco-friendly green buildings that help in reducing carbon emissions into the environment are driving the flat glass market further. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of flat glass for photovoltaic (PV) modules and e-glass structures due to the rising need for clean energy is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, industrialization and inflating disposable incomes are anticipated to fuel the market growth.
Flat Glass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Saint-Gobain
Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Central Glass
Cardinal Glass Industries
Asahi Glass
Nippon Sheet Glass
Sisecam Group
CSG Holding Co. Ltd
Taiwan Glass
Gulf Glass Industries
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.
Market Breakup by Technology:
Float Glass
Sheet Glass
Rolled Glass
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Basic Float Glass
Toughened Glass
Coated Glass
Laminated Glass
Insulated
Extra Clear Glass
Others
Market Breakup by Raw Material:
Sand
Soda Ash
Recycled Glass
Dolomite
Limestone
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Safety and Security
Solar Control
Others
Market Breakup by Type:
Fabricated
Non-Fabricated
Market Breakup by End User Industry:
Construction
Automotive
Solar Energy
Electronics
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flat-glass-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Flexible Glass Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-glass-market
GCC Flat Glass Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-flat-glass-market
United States Flat Glass Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-flat-glass-market
India Flat Glass Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-flat-glass-market
Gas Fire Table Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-fire-table-market
Knee Pad Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/knee-pad-market
Laptop Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laptop-battery-market
Transfer Switch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transfer-switch-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn