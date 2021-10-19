Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $12,727.54 Million Your Business by 2027

Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases and improved healthcare facilities in developing nations drive the growth of the internal trauma fixation device market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market by Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), Material (Stainless Steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium, and Polyether Ether Ketone), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases, surge in number of road accidents & injuries, and improved healthcare facilities in developing nations drive the growth of the global internal trauma fixation device market. However, shortage of skilled workers and high initial costs regarding implants restrain the market growth. On the other hand, unlocked potential from developing countries create new opportunities in the next few years.According to the report, the global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Industry generated $8.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.72 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/804?reqfor=covid The global internal trauma fixation device market size was valued at $8,800.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,727.54 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Covid-19 Scenario:Manufacturing activities have been stopped due to lockdown and disrupted supply chain resulted in a shortage of raw materials.Hospitals carried out bone implantation and fixation procedures for emergency cases only. Else, the procedures were postponed to prevent the risks related to cross-contamination. Moreover, the staff was reallocated to manage coronavirus-infected patients.Owing to lockdown, the cases of road accidents and sports injuries reduced significantly. So, the demand for these devices from hospitals lowered down.With governments of many countries lifting off lock-down restrictions, the demand for these devices would increase steadily as hospital began performing implantation and fixation services for patients.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asB. Braun Melsungen AGGlobus Medical Inc.Johnson & Johnson Company (DePuy Synthes)Medartis Holding AGOrthopaedic Implant CompanyOsteomedSmith & Nephew plc.Stryker CorporationWright Medical Inc.Zimmer Biomet, Inc.North America to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027Based on region, North America held the highest market share of the global internal trauma fixation device market in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, rise in number of accident cases, and ease in accessibility to advanced devices in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness regarding advanced internal trauma fixation devices, increase in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/804 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market in 2020?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market report?Q5. Does the Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market company is profiled in the report?Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market?Q7. Does the Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?Q8. 