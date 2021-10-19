Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials with CAGR of 5.50% - 2030

Increase in geriatric and disabled population and high disposable income of baby boomers fuel the growth of the elderly and disabled assistive devices market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market by Type (Living Aids, Mobility Assistive Devices, Bathroom Safety Equipment, and Medical Furniture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Rise in geriatric and disabled population and high disposable income of baby boomers propel the growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. On the other hand, high cost of medical devices and low reimbursement from medical insurers hamper the growth to certain extent. However, high-end technological advancements in assistive devices are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/464 The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asGN Resound GroupInvacareAI SquaredPride Mobility Products CorporationWilliam Demant Holding A/SSiemens Ltd.Sonova Holding AGNordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC)Drive Medical and Starkey hearing technologiesMobility aids devices segment to manifest fastest growth by 2026The mobility aids devices segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market, owing to surge in developments in mobility assistive device technology, rise in disabled & geriatric population requiring mobility assistance, and increase in number of accidents. The report includes analysis of the other segments such as living aids, bathroom safety equipment, and medical furniture.North America dominates the marketThe market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to high presence of more advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the study period, owing to presence of high population base, rise in healthcare expenditure, and development in economies. The report provides analysis of the other regions including Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/464 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market report in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market in 2020?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market report?Q5. Does the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market company is profiled in the report?Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market?Q7. Does the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?Q8. What are the key trends in the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market report?Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter “We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount): Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028 Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.