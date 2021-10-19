Test Benches Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global test benches market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Test Benches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global test benches market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Test bench refers to a piece of supporting industrial equipment used for physically inspecting and testing a device or mechanical components prior to getting assembled. It is primarily utilized to conduct quality checks to ensure consistency of the defined parameters by testing samples for mass production. The modern computer-based variants are equipped with automated instruments, wire cutters, multimeters, oscilloscopes, soldering irons, and sensors that facilitate continuous testing, measurement, and manipulation of devices. Owing to these benefits, test benches are widely used in the assembly of consumer electronics, pumps, turbines, and mechanical instruments.
Increasing levels of industrialization, along with the growing requirement for factory automation across the globe, are primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for effective testing solutions for measuring the effectiveness of compact and light-weight automobile components is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, numerous product innovations, such as the introduction of motorized test stands for ideal force measurement at a uniform angle and speed, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the development of advanced simulation software for improved testing is anticipated to further drive the global market for test benches in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global test benches market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Ametek Inc.
ATEQ
Blum-Novotest GmbH
dSPACE GmbH
ETH-Messtechnik GmbH
Haven Automation Ltd.
IMADA Incorporated
Kern & Sohn GmbH
Mark-10 Coporation
MCD Elektronik GmbH
Mecmesin Limited
Nidec Motor Corporation
Think PC Progetti Srl.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Bench Type:
Valve
Force
Torque
Others
Breakup by Stand Type:
Manual
Motorized
Breakup by Material Type:
Valve
Motors
Furniture
Others
Breakup by Application:
Semiconductor and Electronics
Manufacturing and Engineering
Automotive and Transportation
Power Generation and Utilities
Oil and Gas
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
