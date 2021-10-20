Bank Ripple Announces Opening of Seed Round Whitelist Registration, Debuting 1st Decentralized Exchange to Run on Ripple
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank Ripple, one of the first decentralized exchanges to run on Ripple, has announced that seed round whitelist registration is now open. A platform that opens up payments for XRP in a safe and simple way for users, the Bank Ripple ecosystem will include a DEX, Wallet, NFT Marketplace, and NFT Game, which will be the world’s first 3D Game Defi.
“Bank Ripple is the future of the NFT marketplace,” remarked [Name], Founder of the Bank Ripple. “The decentralized exchange allows swaps of start-ups investing in the Bank Ripple ecosystem and permits users to view, auction, or sell digital work or collections. Bank Ripple is also one of the most successful NFTs projects when it comes to a quality data platform and easy-to-access ‘Play to Earn’ mechanism,” they added.
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique and non-interchangeable units of data stored on digital ledgers using Blockchain technology. NFTs can be used to represent easily-reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items, and use Blockchain to establish a verified and public proof of ownership.
The Bank Ripple ecosystem uses the utility token $BRP(Brptoken) on its decentralized exchange. The tokens are stored in the exclusive Bank Ripple Wallet, which delivers next-generation Blockchain 4.0 wallet technology, flexible investment capital, fee-less withdrawals and transfers, and other convenient features and technologies. In addition, the platform has secured notable partnerships, including CertiK, Quantstamp, ChainLink, Math Wallet, Trust Wallet, and countless backers and investors.
Bank Ripple’s ecosystem promises to develop in a diverse and fast way, being one of the most potential projects in 2021. Follow more media channels for more details of potential NFTs projects, and join the whitelist here.
About Bank Ripple
Bank Ripple is an improved product from the XRP and Binance Chain protocols and was officially launched in October 2021. Backed by Ripple Net, the Bank Ripple ecosystem has attracted investors and developers because of its EVM Blockchain technology.
For more information visit, https://bank-ripple.com.
Telegram channel: https://t.me/BankRipple_channel
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BankRipple.BRP
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bank_ripple
