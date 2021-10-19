Scissor Lift Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global scissor lift market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Scissor Lift Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. the global scissor lift market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A scissor lift, or a mobile elevated work platform (MEWP), is a motorized vehicle used for moving equipment and personnel to an inaccessible area, usually at a height. It supports scaffold work platforms, helps operators in completing their tasks faster and more efficiently, and provides a multi-functional alternative to towers and ladders. Due to its flexibility and mobility, the scissor lift finds extensive applications in the retail, construction, entertainment, and manufacturing sectors for temporary maintenance purposes.
Rising levels of industrialization, along with the growing need for increasing production efficiency, are primarily augmenting the market growth. Moreover, as electric scissor lifts do not produce hazardous gases and fumes, provide a safe indoor working environment to workers, and generate minimum noise, their demand is escalating across the industrial and commercial sectors. Furthermore, due to their high stability and operational efficiency, scissor lifts are increasingly being adopted in residential infrastructure construction and building maintenance projects. Additionally, several market players are integrating these lifts with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhancing the operational performance and efficiency. Moreover, extensive R&D activities to launch compact electric scissor lifts with smart control panels are projected to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global scissor lift market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Advance Lifts Inc.
Aichi Corporation (Toyota Industries Corporation)
EdmoLift AB
Galmon Pte Ltd.
Haulotte Group
JLG Industries (Oshkosh Corporation)
Linamar Corporation
MEC Aerial Work Platforms
Tadano Ltd
Terex Corporation
Wiese USA
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Engine Type:
Electric Scissor Lifts
Engine-powered Scissor Lifts
Breakup by Lift Height:
Less than 10 Meters
10 to 20 Meters
More than 20 Meters
Breakup by End Use:
Construction
Retail, Storage and Warehouses
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
