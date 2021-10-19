Australia Organic Farming Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Australia organic farming market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Australia Organic Farming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Australia organic farming market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Organic farming refers to the method of cultivating crops without using chemical-based fertilizers, pesticides and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It involves the utilization of green manure, biological pest control, rock additives, and organic waste. It assists in maintaining soil fertility and ecological balance, minimizing pollution and wastage, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing soil toxicity. As a result, organic farming is gaining traction across Australia.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-organic-farming-market/requestsample
At present, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of various chronic ailments in Australia. This, in confluence with the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organically grown fruits and vegetables, is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the farmers are inclining towards bio-agricultural practices for enhancing production capacity and improving yield quality, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative farming techniques with a wide range of advantages. This is projected to propel the market growth in the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Australia organic farming market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
BASF SE
Bauer's Organic Farm Pty Ltd
Bayer Cropscience Pty Ltd (Bayer AG)
Best Environmental Technologies Pty Ltd
BIOAG Pty Ltd
Fertoz Agriculture Pty Ltd
Grassdale Fertilisers Pty Ltd
Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd
Solvay S.A.
Sustainable Farming Solutions Pty Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Pure Organic Farming
Integrated Organic Farming
Breakup by Product:
Fruits
Vegetables
Cereals and Grains
Others
Breakup by Method:
Crop Rotation
Polyculture
Mulching
Soil Management
Weed Management
Composting
Others
Breakup by End User:
Agriculture Companies
Organic Farms
Breakup by Territory:
Western Australia
New South Wales
Queensland
Victoria
Rest of Australia
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-organic-farming-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Agricultural Haying and Forage Machinery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-haying-forage-machinery-market
Agricultural Micronutrients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-micronutrients-market
Agricultural Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-robots-market
Car Sharing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-sharing-market
Online Food Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here