Nevoa expands sales and distribution in Northeast markets through partnership with NEXClean Specialty Cleaning Solutions
Nevoa’s disinfecting robot, Nimbus, will be distributed by NEXClean and provides an additional disinfection offering to their cleaning service clients.
Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) affect 1 of every 20 patients admitted to a hospital. We’re excited to partner with NEXClean to distribute our disinfection technology into northeast hospitals.”GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a healthcare technology company based in Gilbert, Arizona, today announced a new distribution partnership with NEXClean Specialty Cleaning Solutions. The agreement establishes NEXClean as a distributor for Nimbus™, Nevoa’s® whole-room disinfecting robot. Additionally, the relationship expands NEXClean’s disinfection capabilities offered to their cleaning service clients in key east coast markets.
— Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc.
“We created Nimbus because we saw a significant need for better and more efficient disinfection practices in the healthcare environment,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc. “Healthcare-associated Infections, or HAIs, affect 1 out of every 20 patients admitted into a hospital despite the best efforts of hospital EVS staff. We’re excited that NEXClean has joined our effort to get this much-needed technology into hospitals in key northeast markets. This partnership also marks the first time we have entered the commercial cleaning service arena and we are excited for the potential this market may provide.”
Nimbus is a robot that atomizes Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant into a dense fog in an unoccupied patient room, post-discharge. The disinfectant reaches 100% of room surfaces and disinfects the air as well. Nimbus’ rapid dehumidification process automatically removes any remaining disinfectant solution making the room immediately ready for the next patient. The system has been proven to be 99.9999% effective against pathogens that cause HAIs and is 300 times more effective than manual cleaning alone. Automating the disinfection process has also shown to reduce labor by up to 64%.
“Our focus is on deep cleaning to kill the harmful bacteria and pathogens that can cause infections,” said Dan Nestor, president of NEXClean Specialty Cleaning Solutions. “Nimbus fits perfectly with our commitment to infection prevention, and we’re excited to use the latest in disinfection technology to make facilities safer. Being a distributor of this new technology also expands our distribution business in a significant and meaningful way.”
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., was founded to invent technology-based disinfection products that eliminate Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) that endanger the health of patients and staff while costing the healthcare community billions of dollars every year. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old manual disinfection and cleaning practices to highly effective, automated protocols that provide superior disinfection at a reduced overall cost. To address the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes the answer is in technology-based solutions that automate disinfection after every patient discharge. For more information, visit https://nevoainc.com.
About NEXClean Specialty Cleaning Solutions
NEXClean is the leading provider of innovative and environmentally-friendly deep cleaning solutions, serving healthcare and medical facilities in the eastern United States from Rhode Island to North Carolina. We utilize innovative technologies and processes to provide maximum cleaning and disinfecting results to the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://nex-clean.com/.
