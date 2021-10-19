Fusion Marketing Awarded 2021 Local Excellence Award for Detroit, MI

Fusion Marketing John Hofmann, founder

EASTPOINTE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Marketing has been selected for the Local Excellence Award for Detroit, Michigan, in 2021 by UpCity!

Every year, UpCity recognizes the most highly recommended Business-to-Business service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating. UpCity evaluates a service provider's Recommendability based on feedback from actual customers. This award given is based on a range of data factors. It intends to assist business owners in finding a suitable partner and whom they can rely on to help them grow their businesses.

Fusion Marketing is a marketing company in the Detroit Metro area that consistently goes above and beyond for its clients. A quick search for reviews will tell you that Fusion's clients are ecstatic about the resources and accountability that Fusion Marketing brings to the table every single time.

John Hofmann, Founder at Fusion Marketing, said:

"We're humbled to have been considered for this award, let alone to have one! It's common for firms like ours to get overlooked when it comes time to honor those making a difference in the local community by large companies such as UpCity, regardless of our history or attention to detail. This is a big win for our team, and even more so for our current and future clients! This time, quality outshines sheer volume of numbers, which is what we strive for daily."

John Hofmann founded fusion Marketing in 2013 as a small business owner who took control of his own marketing. It was a lot of fun for him to develop non-obtrusive methods of attracting customers to his health food business. As a result, John started offering his services to other local small businesses. As a small business owner himself, John understands the subtleties of running a business and the marketing methods to help his clients flourish.

Fusion Marketing is all about delivering the best customer service, with an in-house team that brings together years of experience in marketing and business development from a professional who knows small businesses.