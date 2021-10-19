More about GBI Investigates Triple Homicide in Terrell County

Terrell County (October 18, 2021) - The GBI has charged Larry Eugene Calloway, age 54, of Parrott, GA with felony murder in a triple homicide investigation in Terrell County. On Monday, October 18, 2021, the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate two men found shot to death at 114-B Oak Street, Bronwood, GA. The men have been identified as John Baisden, Sr, age 54, and Joshua Brown, age 19. Later, the Dawson Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a report of a woman shot at 456 Stonewall Street, Dawson, GA. The woman was later identified as Ida Mae Johnson, age 57. She died from her injuries at the scene. Further investigation revealed the shootings were related.

Calloway is in a relationship with a family member of the three victims. He is currently at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, GA receiving medical treatment after allegedly ingesting pills. He will be taken to the Terrell County Jail once released.

Anyone with information about this investigation can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.