ZainTech incorporates smart city arm NXN after acquiring remaining shares
New subsidiary of Zain Group, ZainTech unifies the Group’s ICT assets to offer comprehensive digital solutions and transformation services under one roof
We will build on NXN’s success as a regional pioneer in providing end-to-end smart digital services for digital transformation.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NXN, a leading provider of end-to-end smart digital services for digital transformation in the MENA Region, has announced that it is to become part of ZainTech, a new regional entity established by Zain Group, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa providing mobile voice and data services. The news follows the buyout of remaining minority shares of NXN’s MENA operations, in accordance with the strategic investment and agreement that was entered into by Zain Group and NXN’s co-founders in 2016.
— Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTech
ZainTech unifies Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer comprehensive digital solutions and transformation services under one roof. It provides a center of excellence and managed solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, Big Data, IoT, Ai, Smart Cities and Emerging Technologies incorporating NXN and Zain Data Park. Moreover, ZainTech will leverage Zain Group’s unique footprint and global reach, offering a single point of contact for sales and customer care for multinational corporations.
Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTech, “NXN has well established itself as a regional pioneer in delivering turnkey Smart City and large-scale digital transformation projects for governments, industry and smart city operators. ZainTech aims to build on this success and further empower customers to embrace innovation, digital disruption and future technologies, allowing them to make their aspirations a reality.”
Hanna continued, “We are very grateful to Ghazi Atallah for his leadership in making NXN the digital services leader that it is today, and we look forward to working closely with him in driving NXN’s international operations seeking opportunities outside the MENA region.”
Ghazi Atallah, NXN Co-founder and outgoing CEO commented, “We’re proud that NXN today stands at the forefront of government and city digital transformation in the region, and recognition across numerous global analyst reports. The acquisition of the remaining shares of NXN by Zain provides further validation of the strength of our vision and managed digital services strategy that I aim to repeat internationally.”
Founded in Dubai in 2007, NXN has made a name for itself as a pioneer in providing digital services and solutions. Drawing together expertise from across the information technology, communications and service provider industries, the company focused on using data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies to create and deploy advanced digital services. The strategy quickly established NXN as a valuable partner to help government, industry and smart city operators to identify the strategies, digital solutions and services they need to meet the challenges of digital transformation.
NXN will be participating in GITEX 2021 in Dubai, together with its technology partner Dell in exhibition hall 6, stand H6 A1.
Carrington Malin
NXN
email us here