Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Oct. 22 in honor of retired General Colin Powell

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Friday, Oct. 22, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for retired Gen. Colin Powell, who passed away Monday, Oct. 18, at age 84.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

“General Colin Powell was a trailblazing statesman, soldier and four-star general who served his nation with courage and dignity, serving two tours in Vietnam and receiving the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Legion of Merit,” Burgum said. “As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and through his foreign policy work as U.S. Secretary of State, he had an unwavering commitment to defending freedom and advancing American interests, twice receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Kathryn and I extend our heartfelt prayers to his wife, Alma, and his family, friends and colleagues.”

